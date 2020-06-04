WATCH: Video of Arrests in Baytown, Texas, Goes Viral

A video of two men being arrested in Baytown, Texas, has gone viral. The incident took place on June 2 at the Baytown Market store on the 2900 block of Market Street. Two officers pulled over 23-year-old Jostin Moore and arrested him for a traffic violation and an outstanding warrant, according to a statement from the Baytown Police Department provided to ABC 13.

When Moore was stopped by police, four of his friends pulled over and one started recording a video of the arrest. In the video, Moore’s friends can be heard making comments to him and the officers during the arrest, including: “They pulled you over for nothing,” “Because he’s black huh?” and “Black lives matter.”

At one point in the video, an officer walked over to one of the men, identified as 24-year-old Skylar Gilmore, and told him he was under arrest for “cussing in public.” The officer is then seen in the video throwing Gilmore to the ground and hitting him in the head with his knee, before placing handcuffs on him.

The recording also captured the arrest of another friend of Moore’s, 23-year-old Isaiah Phillips. Officers aggressively pushed Phillips against the hood of a car. A portion of the arrest video was shared on social media and it has garnered over a million views on Twitter. Watch it below:

This happened today In Baytown tx. They pulled my brother over for no reason and searched his whole car without consent and when my friends tried to defend him this happened. That is officer brown. If you’re from the area I’m sure you’ve heard of him. This needs to stop pic.twitter.com/gSrzsRZ0rq — D (@Dttg13M) June 3, 2020

The Baytown Police Department Is Conducting an Internal Investigation of the Incident

As per ABC 13, Baytown Police Department issued a statement following the incident, in which the police department said that Gilmore and Phillips were arrested for disorderly conduct-language because of their public use of profanities. Gilmore was also charged by the Harris County District Attorney’s office for interfering with public duties.

Here is the full statement:

On June 2nd our officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Baytown Market Convenience Store located in the 2900 block of Market Street. During that stop the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jostin Moore of Baytown, was arrested for traffic violations and an outstanding warrant out of Deer Park. During the course of the stop, a small crowd made up of several of Mr. Moore’s associates began to gather outside the store. Two members of that group, 24-year-old Skylar Gilmore and 23-year-old Isaiah Phillips both of Baytown, were subsequently arrested as well for Disorderly Conduct-Language for their public use of profanities during the incident. Mr. Gilmore was also charged with Interfering with Public Duties through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for his actions during his arrest. Baytown Police Chief Dougherty has referred the incident to our Internal Affairs Division to conduct a complete and thorough review of the incident.

The City of Baytown also posted a statement on its official Twitter page about the arrests:

We are aware of the video that is circulating on social media regarding the arrests made yesterday, on Market Street, and we understand your concern. City and Police administration take allegations of wrongdoing seriously and we would like to assure the public that the matter is under investigation with the Internal Affairs Division. We ask for your patience as the investigation is completed.

Moore’s Friends Spoke About the Incident & Are Planning a Protest for Thursday Afternoon

Police arrest men who filmed traffic stopKPRC 2 reporter Sofia Ojeda talks about a new video circulating on social media. 2020-06-03T22:16:13Z

Some of the young men involved in the incident spoke with KPRC 2 in a video interview available above. Gilmore said, “We shouldn’t be scared when we see cops around like ‘Oh man, is somebody else going to lose their life? Is somebody else going to get hurt, over cursing?'”

Another friend, Dajone Mitchell, then said, “How can you justify handling someone who was cursing like that the way he did?” Gilmore pointed out that after the officer slammed Phillips onto the hood of the car, one of the officers said to the man recording, “If you don’t get back, I’m going to break your s**t.”

Isaiah Benavides, who recorded the video, told Click 2 Houston, “It’s not right the way everything is going on. That’s why we pulled over, so we can make sure everything is going right and we end up getting violated. We wanted to make sure they are doing their job.”

According to the outlet, the young men have organized a protest for change in Baytown that will begin at the Food Town on Main Street at 12 p.m. on June 4.

