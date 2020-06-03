WATCH: Did ‘Looters’ Work Out at a Minneapolis Planet Fitness?

A video has gone viral on social media that shows a man working out at a damaged Planet Fitness store in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Are looters inside the store? That’s not clear. It could just be a guy who decided to work out at quite the odd moment. “People in Minneapolis broke into Planet Fitness just to start working out bruh,” a man wrote in a caption, sharing the video on Twitter. Here’s the video:

People in Minneapolis broke into Planet Fitness just to start working out bruh pic.twitter.com/Pgl8NZfu9G — Hank (@DeionHD) May 28, 2020

You see a man with a mask working out inside the Planet Fitness, the floor of which is covered with debris. You hear the sound of traffic outside.

“This man in here working out,” a woman says in the video. “He is in Planet Fitness working out.”

On May 28, The New York Times reported that the windows were smashed at a Minneapolis Planet Fitness as looting ignited throughout the city. There’s photographic evidence that the Planet Fitness was looted, with people writing on Twitter that people stole weights out of it.

Ayo! They stole the weights out the Planet Fitness pic.twitter.com/2ysBPja60U — U.G.O. (@SirWaveAlot) May 28, 2020

A video showed the smashed windows.

What did planet fitness have to do with it😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IEW3bosjSM — litfk (@Llukestweets) May 28, 2020

People posted joking comments on the video. Some of them include:

“He been waiting on this day for 3 months. lol.”

“He hasn’t worked out in 30+ years and now that we in a pandemic wanna break into a gym 🤦🏾‍♀️.”

“This is literally the greatest thing I’ve seen this year.”

“at least they’re social distancing.”

“I like how hes even wearing a mask.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Other Videos Captured Disturbing Incidents Throughout the United States

Other viral videos have emerged from the nights of looting and protesting. In Salt Lake City, a man with a bow-and-arrow showed up in the midst of a protest. You can watch that video here.

For example, in Chicago there was an all-out street brawl between police officers and protesters, according to this video. In Atlanta, a video caught a bicycle officer shoving a bike at a woman. Protesters threw an American flag in a river outside Trump Tower in Chicago. In New York City, videos captured two NYPD squad cars running over protesters.

The Minneapolis incident was part of a series of protests and riots that escalated throughout the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd died, Chauvin and three other officers were fired, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Businesses were torched and looted in Minneapolis, and the protests and riots then spread throughout the country in many major cities, with some peaceful and some not.

READ NEXT: What’s Known About George Floyd’s Cause of Death.