WATCH: Woman Mad Over Kids Driving Toy Car With ‘No License’

A video has gone viral on social media of an upset woman complaining about children driving in a Power Wheels car at a park. Power Wheels are electric toy cars for preschoolers and toddlers that are typically operated with variable speed from 1 to 5 miles per hour, depending on the model. According to toy company Fisher-Price, Power Wheels are “Designed, manufactured and tested (in our own facilities) to the highest quality and safety standards—going beyond industry expectations.”

The viral video was shared by a TikTok user who goes by Luna4Boys04. She wrote in the caption: “So what bothers her ?? Can someone please tell me. is she related to #Karen ? Do I take my kids to the #dmv? By Thursday evening, the video had amassed over 1.6 million views, 230,000 likes and 10,000 comments.”

The location of the video is unclear. Here is the clip:

The Woman Is Bothered by the Children Not Having a ‘Driver’s License’

The video starts with the unnamed woman complaining about three children driving “all over the place” in a Power Wheels car. The mother, who is recording the video, said that the “they’re playing” and “that’s what the park is for.”

The woman replied, “I never saw a car in here before.”

The mother said, “It’s a Power Wheels car ma’am.”

The woman said: “It doesn’t bother me. What bothers me is you have a little kid in here that doesn’t have a driver’s license. He’s just a little kid and you’re not with him.”

While laughing, the mother replied: “It’s not a real car.” The woman walked off and the video ended.

Fisher-Price Outlined the Tests It Performs on the Power Wheel Toys

Fisher-Price has posted on its website the type of tests that the company performs with the Power Wheel toys. For example, a Power Wheel’s drive switch, which ensures that the toy will stop whenever the child removes their foot off the pedal, is tested 200,000 times. Engineers conduct the “No-Tip Test” which sends “vehicles up and down an incline to make sure the vehicle weight is evenly distributed.”

Fisher-Price also states that a Power Wheel will drive over 88,926 bumps in order to make sure the toy is “ready for rugged preschoolers.”

According to the toy company’s website, “In testing, a vehicle will climb inclines that total 8,840 feet high. That’s 6x the height of the Empire State Building.”

Power Wheels have been recalled before for manufacturer defects, however. For example, in February 2019, a recall was issued for the Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers car. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), “The children’s ride-on Power Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing an injury hazard.”

On October 22, 1988, the CPSC issued a recall for millions of Power Wheels. According to the release, the agency and Fisher-Price conducted “a voluntary recall involving up to 10 million battery-powered Power Wheels ride-on cars and trucks. The vehicles’ electrical components can overheat and cause fires. Children can suffer injuries from fires and house fires can occur. Additionally, wiring problems can prevent the vehicles from stopping.”

