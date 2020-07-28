America’s Frontline Doctors’ Website Expired: Squarespace Site Down

After the America’s Frontline Doctors video went viral and then was taken down from Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, the group’s Squarespace website now brings back an error message when visited, noting that the website is “Expired.”

The website was working earlier today when Heavy checked, but it appears to be down as of early Tuesday afternoon. A “Website Expired” error message from Squarespace appears when visiting the domain. It reads: “This account has expired. If you are the site owner, click below to login.” And just below the note is an “Owner Login” button.

It’s not clear at this time if the site legitimately expired or if Squarespace took the site down after the video was removed on numerous social media sites.

According to ICANN, the domain’s owner and phone number are private. The domain was just registered on July 16, 2020 and isn’t set to expire until July 16, 2021.

The video has been taken down in many locations, but can still be watched on some privately owned websites.

Squarespace itself is having no issues right now, according to DownDetector, so that did not play a role in the site being down.

Before it stopped working, the website had the video on its homepage, as you can see in archives of the site.

Some other websites related to Dr. Stella Immanuel, one of the doctors who spoke at the conference, also have had issues today. Her Fire Power Ministry website is down, as is her Dr. Stella website.

Another website that linked to one of her publications wasn’t working earlier but now seems to be working again. It’s not known if the websites might have gone down from so many people accessing links for the viral videos or if they were purposefully taken down.

This is a developing story.