Bill Montgomery: Turning Point USA Co-Founder Dies at 80 After Battle With Coronavirus

Bill Montgomery, the co-founder of pro-Donald Trump group Turning Point USA alongside Charlie Kirk, has died at the age 80 following a battle with coronavirus.

The former creative director of Turning Point USA, Caleb Hull, posted about Montgomery’s death on Facebook. Hull wrote in part, via Politico, “Bill Montgomery was my best friend, my mentor, and someone I looked up to like a father for the last 5 years, but today he lost his fight against COVID-19.”

Hull wrote that over the last two weeks, Montgomery’s health had been going “up and down and I just never thought it could be him that would go.” Hull described Montgomery’s death as “a huge loss for the world.” Charlie Kirk said in a statement to Politico regarding Montgomery’s death, “I can’t put into words how saddened I am by the death of my dear friend Bill Montgomery.”

Montgomery Left Turning Point USA in April 2020 Having Previously Been the Group’s Treasurer & Senior Advisor

On his LinkedIn page, Montgomery referred to himself as Turning Point USA’s senior advisor, a role he had been in since June 2012. Montgomery says that he is based in Lemont, Illinois. Prior to the founding of Turning Point USA, Montgomery had been an advisor to various businesses in Illinois including an accountancy firm and a construction business. Montgomery was also a former restaurant owner and newspaper publisher. Montgomery called Turning Point USA, “the most innovative youth movement in the USA.”

A June 2020 feature on Pro Publica on Turning Point USA’s finances namechecked Montgomery as the group’s “lesser-known founder.” The website called Montgomery a “one-time Tea Party activist” and as the treasurer of Turning Point USA. The Pro Publica piece says that Montgomery left Turning Point USA in April 2020 after his term as board member expired.

Montgomery Said That Charlie Kirk Has the Qualities Necessary to Become the President of the United States

In a 2015 feature in The Atlantic, it’s written that Montgomery met Kirk during Benedictine University’s Youth Government Day in May 2012. The Atlantic reported that Montgomery watched Kirk speaking at the school and then told him, “I don’t know you but you need to start an organization to reach out to young people with your message.” Turning Point USA was launched a month later.

Montgomery is quoted in the same article as saying that Kirk has the qualities to be the president of the United States. Montgomery also said, “Charlie is doing more in the youth movement than all of the other conservative youth organizations in the country. He is the future of the conservative movement in my opinion. And a lot of other people think that. That’s why we are raising the money we are.”

Kirk Wrote in 2019 That Bill Montgomery Was One of the Few People to Believe in Him

Kirk wrote a blog about what his relationship with Montgomery went to him on CharlieKirk.com in June 2019. Kirk wrote that, aside from his own parents, Montgomery was one of the few people to believe in him. Kirk said that prior to the launch of Turning Point USA in June 2012, the pair spent “hours” on the phone together. Kirk said that Montgomery went to Tea Party rallies during the summer of 2012 to solicit donations for Turning Point USA.

Kirk wrote that it was while the two were at the 2012 Republican National Convention in August of that year when Turning Point USA received their first major donation. Kirk added, “The truth is, if Bill didn’t have my back, if Bill didn’t keep pushing me, this experiment would have failed, and with it the millions of lives we have impacted along the way.”

