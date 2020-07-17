Discord Down Due to Cloudflare Outage

Discord, the popular instant messaging and communication app, has gone down Friday, the service confirmed.

According to the service, users are having trouble connecting to Discord because of an “upstream internet issue.” They are currently working on a fix.

Users are currently having trouble disconnecting to Discord due to an upstream internet issue. We've got all engineers on deck investigating the issue pic.twitter.com/GvtxKanokl — Discord (@discord) July 17, 2020

Downdetector saw a spike in reports of Discord users having a problem around 5:08 p.m. EST.

According to the status website for Discord, the problem lies with a major outage for Cloudflare, the service’s distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection provider which proxies all their traffic throughout their network.

In addition to that, the website for Discord is also down.

Other services using Cloudflare, including League of Legends, Shopify, Politico, and Feedly have also been affected by the outage, according to TechCrunch.

Update (6:09 p.m. EST): Cloudflare announced on their status website that they believe they addressed the root cause of the issue. They’re currently monitoring their systems for stability. Here’s what they think happened:

This afternoon we saw an outage across some parts of our network. It was not as a result of an attack. It appears a router on our global backbone announced bad routes and caused some portions of the network to not be available.

Update (5:46 p.m. EST): Cloudflare’s status website said that the issue with their Cloudflare Resolver software has been identified and that a fix is currently being implemented.

Update (5:36 p.m. EST): It looks like the website for Discord is back up. As for the service itself, users are starting to connect and the upstream internet issues are recovering according to the status website.

Discord, RIP Discord, DDoS and Cloudflare are currently trending terms on Twitter.

every time discord is down, it’s just an endless cycle of pictochat jokes pic.twitter.com/TQ3Z84RJ6e — Kirbz 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (Watch BNA) (@ShinyKirbz) July 17, 2020

Twitter rushing to make jokes about Discord being down pic.twitter.com/YKnfLESvfg — jdub2003 (@jdubtheone) July 17, 2020

The last time Discord had a problem was July 2, 2020 when users found that sending messages was slow or failed to go out at all. The root cause was operator action. “We were investigating some anomalous behavior on one of our systems (in our Guilds service) and we force-killed a process which unfortunately had a cascading impact,” the service said on their status website. “The system self-recovered like it was designed to, but that process took about 5 minutes for everything to settle down and return to normal.”

