Hurricane Hanna: Watch Live Webcams & Streams as the Storm Makes Landfall

Hurricane Hanna is expected to make landfall in Texas this afternoon or early evening, just south of Corpus Christi. Of course, with hurricanes, forecasts can change so it’s a good idea to watch the storm on radar if you’re in the region. Hanna is a Category 1 with winds of about 80 mph. Here’s a look at live streams and webcams showing the storm as it makes landfall.

See Livestreams and Webcams from Area’s in the Storm’s Path

This first stream is from CBS 19, showing local news KIII in Corpus Christi. This will include live coverage of damage in the area and other news as the storm makes landfall just south of Corpus Christi.

LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Hanna moving into Texas coastHurricane Hanna is expected to make landfall in Texas, south of Corpus Christi as a category 1 storm. You can read more about the story HERE: https://www.cbs19.tv/article/weather/watch-live-hanna-is-a-category-1-hurricane-strength-this-morning-update-july-25-7-am/503-cf24fc1f-ab03-408a-b450-8f32baaa14ef NOTE: This is live coverage from our sister station KIII in Corpus Christi. 2020-07-25T14:27:35Z

The storm is forecast to make landfall in the afternoon or early evening, CNN reported.

The stream below is a webcam from Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hanna Live from Corpus Christi, TXWebcam from the city of Corpus Christi, TX 2020-07-11T11:43:14Z

Next is a beach cam from South Padre Island.

HURRICANE HANNA LIVE – SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TEXAS SURF AND BEACH CAM

The stream below is from South Padre Island, North Beach. It shows the beach, and then a live radar.

Hurricane Hanna Cam – South Padre Island North Beach Texas WebcamSubscribe for more! Stay tuned and safe! 2020-07-25T11:29:52Z

This live stream is also from different webcams at South Padre Island.

Hurricane Hanna 2020 – Live From South Padre IslandLive feed from several LIVE HD Cameras on South Padre Island, Texas of the storm surge and landfall of Hurricane Hanna. •••• LIKE MY CONTENT? Please Subscribe ✅Click https://bit.ly/subnh Then ring the BELL 🔔so you don't miss a video or 🔴LIVE stream! •••• DISCLAIMER: This video description may contain affiliate links. If you click on one of the product links, I may receive a small commission. This is to help support my channel and allows me to continue to make videos. Thank you for your support! 2020-07-25T14:54:33Z

And this live stream is from Bayou Vista, Texas.

LIVE Tropical Storm Hanna Boats Railroad Birds Galveston TexasLive stream AXIS cam with lots of action facing the Bayou Vista, Texas Low Clearance bridge. BNSF trains frequently pass by the railroad while bay fishing boats cruise the canal. Great bird watching with stunning sunsets. 2020-05-13T22:09:59Z

The City of Corpus Christi has a live hurricane dashboard that you can view here or in the embed below.

If you’re in the Corpus Christi area, you can view a map of power outage updates from AEP here.

As of 10 a.m. Central, Hanna was located 75 miles ENE of Port Mansfield, Texas and 85 miles SE of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the NOAA. It has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving west or 270 degrees at 7 mph. Minimum central pressure is 978 MB or 28.88 inches.

NHC noted:

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of the eye of Hurricane Hanna was located by reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 96.3 West. Hanna is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this motion should continue through this morning. A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected by late afternoon and tonight, and that motion should continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area by late afternoon or early this evening. Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Some further strengthening is possible before Hanna makes landfall later today. Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles(150 km). Reports from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 978 mb (28.88 inches).