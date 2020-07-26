Yes, the Karen Fire Is a Real California Fire: Here’s How It Got the Name

Yes, there really is a fire in California right now called the “Karen Fire.” It’s now trending on Twitter and people can’t help but make jokes since “Karen” has been a trending theme over the last couple of months. But the Karen Fire really is a legitimate fire and not just a meme. Read on to find out what’s happening and how the fire got its name.

The Fire Started Near Karen Lane in Riverside County, California

Fires are typically named based on the locations where they begin. So the names are often associated with the streets where the fire started. In this case, the Karen Fire started near Karen Lane, thus it’s called “Karen Fire.”

Seeing lots of Qs on the #KarenFire feed about how CAL FIRE picked the name, so here's the quick version: incident names are almost always based on the reported location, which is usually a street name (so "Karen Lane" = Karen Fire). — Matt Fern (@MattF_NorCal) July 26, 2020

The Karen Fire started at Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane in Jurupa Valley, California, according to the Riverside County Fire Department’s incident page for the fire.

New fire Sierra Ave x Karen Ln., Jurupa Valley, Riverside Co. – #KarenFire

Map Link: https://t.co/kXmWKQ7Dpt

Comments: Follow @CALFIRERRU for incident details. Called #KarenFire because it started near Karen Ln, but go ahead, meme away.#FireMappers pic.twitter.com/NWv2aKKxmr — Paul Doherty (@pjdohertygis) July 26, 2020

Here’s a map of where the fire started. You may need to click “OK” to get rid of the splash screen below in order to see the map.

The fire started at around 3:09 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. As of the time of publication, no evacuations had been issued, no structures had been damaged or destroyed, and there were no injuries reported.

As of 6:15 p.m. local time, the fire had grown to 150 acres and was only 10% contained. At 4:50 p.m. it was only 40 acres, so the fire is growing at a moderate rate. Westerly winds of about 17 mph and high temperatures are helping the fire’s growth.

So far, 225 firefighters, two helicopters, and 34 engine companies have been assigned to respond to the Karen Fire. Here’s another map of the fire’s approximate location, as shared by Cal Fire.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, two roads are closed from the Karen Fire.

#KarenFire: San Bernardino Co Road Closures: Sierra Ave – Both directions from Jurupa Ave thru county line. Armstrong Ave – Both directions from 7th St thru county line. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 26, 2020

Here’s a video of the fire.

Here’s another video of the fire.

There’s a fire by Riverside right now & they’re calling it a #KarenFire 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7r40Kajcq9 — Nice Boy Drunk By 6 (@BadGirlDrunkBy6) July 25, 2020

Some people said they could see the fire from their homes.

Not the #karenfire burning on the hill adjacent to my house… pic.twitter.com/iKEu76DXYb — ☁️Sky☁️ (@skyskeleton_) July 26, 2020

One person said on Twitter that it was scary to see the fire so close.

People on Twitter Are Sharing Memes & Jokes About the Fire

Of course, some memes and jokes are circulating on Twitter about the fire.

Truth be told…I thought a Karen or two had let loose out there—patrolling the offices, streets, and stores.#KarenFire pic.twitter.com/pTnNwUZQ1O — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) July 26, 2020

Here’s another tweet about the fire.

#KarenFire is trending and kinda explains how I feel. Like a wicked fire destroying stuff. #ImSorry pic.twitter.com/xwzNdnmgZa — Karen Pilarski (@KarenPilarski) July 26, 2020

Some people joked that they thought this would be another Karen video before they saw that it was an actual fire.

Karen wasn't getting enough attention bc she lives in Corona so she took matters into her own hands. #KarenFire https://t.co/hX3XDW67VQ — Team Pajamas 24/7 (@kfairwrites) July 26, 2020

Others are saying that the name Karen Fire is perfectly appropriate for 2020.

Cannot make this up. Leave it to 2020 for there to be a #KarenFire. Word is fire is refusing to go out until the fire marshal shows up. https://t.co/faftj87Q8J — Emad E. Haddad (@emadehaddad) July 26, 2020

Here’s another GIF laughing about the Karen Fire.

🐮 The California #KarenFire jokes are already heating up Twitter. 🐮 https://t.co/Lz3mEkPENR — 🐮 Devin Nunes' Mad Person Woman Man Camera TV 🐮 (@JStatePost) July 26, 2020

A lot of jokes have a similar theme.

I won't accept the name #KarenFire unless it's in Orange Country!! pic.twitter.com/TGDY9hq3bd — Nish (@sunhfarm) July 26, 2020

And this tweet is getting a lot of attention.

The #KarenFire has asked to speak with the fire captain! And if he’s NOT available, she wants to speak with the battalion chief!! pic.twitter.com/gBcUJns9Nq — ✨Heidi Pascoe✨ (@Heidiverstunts) July 26, 2020

One person said they thought the name was trending because it was going to be about a team of Karens committing arson.

I JUST WANT TO KNOW WHO CALLED IT A KAREN FIRE I FR THOUGHT A TEAM OF KARENS COMMITED ARSON #KarenFire pic.twitter.com/pD2Ac8MvZp — muna (@mmunnaa_) July 26, 2020

One person was disappointed to learn it was an actual fire that was trending.

Another person wrote: “Wow. I thought the #KarenFire was a joke, but it’s actually a real fire with that name. Thanks again 2020!”

Wow. I thought the #KarenFire was a joke, but it's actually a real fire with that name. Thanks again 2020! — Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) July 26, 2020

How to Stay Updated on the Fire

If you’re in the area, you’ll want to stay updated on the fire, since details can change rapidly when wildfires are active. These resources are helpful:

