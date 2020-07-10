Naya Rivera & Lea Michele Feud: Did They Get Along?

With the news that Glee star Naya Rivera has gone missing, many are asking questions about her relationships with her former co-stars.

Rivera went missing on July 8 after taking her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, out on a boat in Lake Piru. Her son was found asleep in the boat, but Rivera has not been located. She is presumed dead.

Here’s what you need to know about Lea Michele and Naya Rivera’s relationship:

Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on Glee, and Lea Michele, who Played Rachel Berry, had Disagreements On Set

On the set of Glee, Rivera and Lea Michele did not always see eye to eye.

Lea Michele played Rachel Berry, the small town, Broadway-bound, music-theater-loving songstress on the hit show.

In 2016, Rivera wrote a tell-all book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, which detailed the pair’s tumultuous relationship and described how Michele became jealous when Rivera started getting bigger storylines.

Rivera said in the book, “I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn’t like sharing the spotlight.

“If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season six.”

Rivera described both herself and Lea as “strong willed, not just with each other but with everyone – and that’s not a good mixture.”

However, she said Lea was “a lot more sensitive, and sometimes it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong.”

Other ‘Glee’ Co-Stars Took to Social Media to Discuss Lea Michele’s Attitude On Set

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Lea Michele made headlines for the wrong reasons this year when former castmates went public and said she had made their lives “a living hell.”

Michele was called out by former Glee co-star Samantha Ware for tweeting her support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

The May 29 tweet read, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

Ware, who played the role of Jane Hayward on Glee, was quick to respond.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “S**T IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD,” she said.

Many on Twitter called on Rivera to add her voice to the conversation after Michele’s tweet was posted. Michele later apologized in a statement, saying, “I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

Michele & Rivera Actually Got Along, & There was ‘No Beef’ Between them, Rivera Said

Despite writing about her former animosity with Michele, Rivera put rumors about an ongoing feud to rest when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Rivera answered a fan who questioned what the pair’s relationship was like after Rivera liked Michele’s engagement ring post on Instagram.

“I don’t think there was like any beef,” she said, before adding: “It’s a good ring.”

