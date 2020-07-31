New Details Revealed in 47 Unsealed Maxwell & Epstein Court Docs

More details are emerging associated with the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex ring accusations claiming that the pair regularly procured underage girls for sex and passed the teens around to high-powered men.

Part of the 47 newly unsealed court documents from 2016 that were released Thursday evening, includes the testimony of, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said she was forced to have sex with many high-profile men including Epstein and his companion Maxwell when she was a teenager.

Other court records reveal the names of those allegedly involved in underage sex with minors or who were part of the celebrity crew that Epstein and Maxwell associated with.

Guiffre, also referred to as Jane Doe #3 in some of the court documents, said she was trafficked to Epstein’s associates for “erotic massages,” which is how she refers to her sex acts with older men during those years from about 1999 to 2002 when she was 15 to 19-years-old. But Guiffre said Epstein and Maxwell simply used the word “massage” as a code word for sex.

Guiffre told investigators that she met Maxwell in Florida at Mar-a-Lago in 1999, when Guiffre was 15. She worked there at the time in the spa, and was interested in learning to become a massage therapist. Maxwell offered that she could learn at Epstein’s home, and in that first massage, the sex began, according to Guiffre.

She said Maxwell was a participant, getting fully naked along with Epstein while Maxwell stripped Guiffre down to her underwear, then the pair instructed her on what sexual acts to do, including nipple licking and oral sex, then washing Epstein in the shower.

Giuffre said, “during all of this I’m kind of like what’s going on? How do I act? What do I say? I was so afraid of, not afraid or fearful for my life but unsure of how all this started and wanting to obtain a profession. I was so afraid thinking about upsetting them and disappointing them. I don’t know it’s a weird situation by far.”

Court Docs Accuse High-Profile Attorney Alan Dershowitz of Multiple Sex Acts With Giuffre & Being an Eyewitness to Acts of Underage Girls Having Sex with Powerful People, Then Striking a Deal to Make Himself & Others Involved Immune From Prosecution

Alan Dershowitz, a well-known Harvard University Professor and attorney is named multiple times in the court documents, as having had sex with Guiffre “on numerous occasions while she was a minor.” The documents also say, “Dershowitz was an eye-witness to the sexual abuse of many other minors by Epstein’s co-conspirators.”

But not only is he accused of being an active participant in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, he is also accused of using his power to protect himself, Epstein, and Maxwell from criminal prosecution in Florida.

“Dershowtiz helped negotiate an agreement with a provision that provided protection for himself against criminal prosecution in Florida for sexually abusing Jane Doe #3,” the court document says.

Those provisions also protected Epstein and Maxwell along with others who were involved with sex with minors in relation to the Epstein/Maxwell orbit. What’s more, court records allege, is that they tried to keep the “immunity provision secret from all of Epstein’s victims and the general public, even though such secrecy violated the Criminal Victims’ Rights Act.”

Dershowitz denies any of that is true, saying he never even met Giuffre and that her emails confirm that information.

There are no new accusations against me in the documents I got unsealed. All her accusations were made in suits she filed years ago. They were false then and now, as shown by her emails and manuscript that prove I never met her. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) July 31, 2020

The well-known accusations that Prince Andrew had sex with Guiffre are also re-iterated in the unsealed documents, along with claims that he was involved in an orgy with multiple young girls at one of Epstein’s parties. Maxwell is said to have been the one to set up the sexual encounters between Guiffre and Prince Andrew on three different occasions.

The Court documents say that the reason Giuffre and other young girls were passed around to high-profile men, flying around the world to “massage” them, was so Epstein could “ingratiate himself with them for business, personal, political, and financial gain, as well as to obtain potential blackmail information.”

Maxwell Is Accused of Teaching Giuffre & Others How to Find New Girls to Bring into the Sex Circles But One Rule Was No Black Girls

According to Guiffre’s testimony, Maxwell and Epstein taught her and other girls how to find new girls to bring into their circle.

She said the instructions were to find girls who were “young, pretty, you know, a fun personality. They couldn’t be Black. If they were any other descent than white, they had to be exotically beautiful. That was just about it.”

According to Guiffre, “They would use us young girls so that way it probably looked a lot more safer to a girl that we were procuring —to younger girls — that were already doing it. That was the way Jeffery had it.”

She said there were instructions on what to say to the girls they met to persuade them to come into the massage circles. Guiffre said in her testimony:

Jeffrey and Ghislaine both taught me to, depending on the circumstance, depending on the girl, you could offer them a job as a massage therapist or you could tell them you have a really rich friend with, you know, great contacts in the acting world or modeling world and he loves pretty girls, you should come back and meet him, make some money, you know, we had a whole bunch of ways to be able to procure girls.

Court Records Claim Maxwell Would Dress Teen Girls Up For Role Playing To Surprise Epstein & His Favorite Was ‘The Schoolgirl’

According to Guiffre’s testimony, there was lots of role-playing and dress up. She said, “Jeffrey loved the latex outfits Ghislaine had for us girls. He had bondage outfits. He had all different kinds of outfits, but his favorite was the schoolgirl.”

The testimony continued:

Ghislaine would take me to dress me up to surprise J.E or Jeffrey would ask me to get dressed up, that would include wearing a tiny little skirt with nothing underneath, a white-collared shirt that you would be wearing to school with a tie in it, tied up in a bow, my hair in pigtails, stockings up to my knees, and I would go in there and act like a kid and we’d do roll playing sexing.

Maxwell was arrested on July 2 in New Hamshire on multiple charges including sex trafficking of minors, coercing minors to engage in sex acts, and lying to a grand jury. She is being held at a Brooklyn jail and was denied bail because the courts deemed her a flight risk. If convicted she could be sentenced to up to 35 years in federal prison, according to The Guardian.

Epstein was arrested on similar charges in July 2019 and is said to have killed himself in his jail cell on Aug. 10 that year.

