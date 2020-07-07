Numbers Fire in Nevada: See Interactive Maps, Evacuation Updates & Size

The Numbers Fire is growing in Nevada, prompting evacuations. Firefighters are trying to increase containment on the fire before winds pick up again. Here’s a look at the latest updates and how you can stay informed, including detailed interactive maps and evacuation news.

Numbers Fire Interactive Maps

So far, several structures and a home have been destroyed from the fire that’s now more than 7,500 acres in size and 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. Here’s a map of the fire provided by Douglas County, Nevada. You can see the full map here. You may need to click “I Understand” and then “OK” before you can see the map.

Another interactive map is provided below by Mapping Support. They note: “Much larger than early this morning. Map has lots of #GIS overlay layers you can turn on/off/restack. Need help? Want legend? Click links upper left corner.” You can see the full map here.

Evacuation Updates

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that evacuations were ordered in regions including Pine View Estates, Bodie Flat, and Out Are Way. You can see the map that the Journal shared marking evacuation locations below.

According to Douglas County, evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Pine View Estates

Bodie Flat

Out our Way Area

Blue Bird, Lena Way

Residents are also being asked to stay clear of the Power Damn area.

We are currently asking residents to please stay clear of the Power Damn area. The area is not safe for residents and should not be used as a place to view the #NumbersFire — Douglas County, NV (@CountyofDouglas) July 7, 2020

Douglas County also noted: “Smoke from the Numbers Fire has created a layer of smoke with reduced air quality around the Carson Valley this morning. Some improvement is expected by early afternoon as west winds (lighter then usual) pick up and better mixing occurs. But it will also depend on fire activity.”

Douglas County noted that evacuation location sites include:

Holiday Inn Express at 1659 NV-88, Minden

Carson Valley Inn, 1627 U.S. Highway 395, Minden

Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Ln in Gardnerville

Douglas County Fairgrounds for livestock and domestic pets at Pinenut Road in GArdnerville

How to Stay Updated

It’s important to know what sites you can check in order to stay updated, as news with a fire can change rapidly. Here are some good places to follow to get started.

The Numbers Fire is one of a number of fires in Nevada right now, including the Poeville Fire, the Monarch Fire, the Brown Fire, the Miller Fire, the Twin Fire, and the Mahogany Fire, according to Inciweb.

