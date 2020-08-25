COVID-19 Stimulus Check 2 Status: Start of Week Update

A new week has kicked off, and Americans want to know if Congress has made any steps towards issuing another round of stimulus payments.

As of August 25, both sides of the aisle were at a standstill on the parameters of a second bill, and in the words of CNET, discussions likely won’t resume amid the Republican National Convention, which runs through Thursday.

In a weekend statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared, “We are engaged in a debate not just about dollars and cents. It is about values and common sense.”

She continued by urging Republicans to “return to the negotiating table immediately.” The Senate is currently adjourned until after Labor Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

There’s a ‘Possibility’ It May Not Happen at All

In the words of Forbes, times are extremely uncertain and we should “contemplate the possibility it may not happen at all.”

In their article, Forbes outlined that what mattered back when the CARES Act was being drafted still stands: unemployment, housing, and cases spreading continue to be a major concern.

After the Senate failed to reach its self-imposed August 7 deadline to agree on the details of a package, the President came in and signed four executive orders– one of which was to extend federal unemployment benefits up to $400 per week, according to Forbes.

But that benefit isn’t exactly as beneficial as it promises to be. Forbes Contributor Zach Friedman stated, “Last week, after weeks of failing to secure a stimulus deal, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would have provided $400 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits… However, the $400 benefit was contingent upon states funding 25%, or $100. Later, the U.S. Labor Department said that states could apply their current state unemployment benefits toward the 25% share, which effectively reduced the weekly unemployment benefit to $300 instead of $400. To date, no state government has agreed to fund the supplemental $100.”

Could You Get an EIP Payment?

Rumors have circulated that qualifying Americans could receive an economic impact payment in the form of a card instead of a check. EIP cards, in the words of CNET, “are debit cards that you can spend like cash or transfer to your bank.” Nearly four million individuals started receiving payment in this form starting in May.

After the CARES Act was passed, EIP cards were sent to qualifying citizens who did not have banking information on file with the IRS, according to CNET.

With an EIP card, you can make purchases, get cash from ATMs, and transfer funds to your personal account with no fee, reported the outlet.

At this point in time, it’s unclear if those who received an EIP card the first go-around will receive another EIP card because it’s unclear if a second round of checks is truly on the table.

The House, the Senate, and the White House have all vocalized their support for another round of checks, but have reached an impasse on the details of another stimulus package. In the words of CNET, “If a second stimulus bill does get approved, you may get your payment the same way you did the first time around — so if you received an EIP card, you’ll probably get another one. It may be that if you do have new banking information to provide, you could receive your check a different way.”

For now, it is a waiting game to see if Democrats and Republicans can come together and successfully negotiate a new stimulus bill.

