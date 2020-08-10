COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Who Would Be Eligible for Monthly $10,000 Checks?

Some Americans could become eligible for $10,000 a month in the form of stimulus relief, if a particular stimulus plan makes it through Congress. The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act was introduced in May by Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey. It aims to offer monthly recurring payments to Americans until the pandemic is over — and for families of five or more, this could mean a monthly payment of $10,000.

This stimulus proposal did not receive much support when it was introduced, for a simple reason: Republicans and Democrats alike have posed concerns about the cost of such a plan. But as the pandemic has continued to wage war on the U.S. economy, support for monthly payments has risen. In early July, a group of 156 economists wrote an open letter in support of the idea. And now, with Harris on the shortlist for vice president on Joe Biden’s ticket, it’s entirely possible that her plans could come to fruition this fall or in the new year.

Here’s what you need to know about who would be eligible for the monthly payments, which could range from $2,000 a month to $10,000 a month:

Who Is Eligible for Kamala Harris’ Stimulus Plan? Who Would Receive $10,000 a Month?

Congress must immediately pass my bill with @BernieSanders and @EdMarkey to get $2,000 a month in Americans' hands. We need direct monthly cash payments and we need them now.https://t.co/q9Tc17td0u — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 2, 2020

According to the act’s one pager, this proposal would send $2,000 per month to individuals and $4,000 to married couples who file jointly, along with an additional $2,000 per child, up to three children. Anyone earning under $120,000 would be eligible; the payments would be reduced for income over $100,000 for individuals, or $200,000 for married couples.

That means that a married couple with a combined income of $200,000 or less, who have with three or more children, would receive $10,000 a month. That married couple would not have to have a social security number. They would not have had to file a tax return recently. Both of these stipulations were required with the first round of stimulus payments.

In fact, the plan could offer families much more than $10,000 a month, at first. This is because the act would also provide retroactive payments back to March, when the pandemic began. Markey confirmed in August that the retroactive nature of this bill still applies, many months later. He tweeted, “My bill with @kamalaharris and @berniesanders to give everyone $2,000/month until the end of this crisis (and 3 months after) is retroactive to March. Working families deserve this money. Let’s get that $12,000 into their pockets ASAP, and then keep the money flowing.”

How Likely Are Monthly Stimulus Payments?

The current atmosphere in Congress is not friendly to the idea of monthly recurring payments for the American people. To put it into perspective, Republican and Democrat lawmakers haven’t yet been able to compromise on the details of the HEALS Act, and that proposal would provide much less financial support to the American people.