Joe Biden’s Official YouTube Video Quit Working During Joint Appearance with Kamala Harris

After Joe Biden announced that his official Vice Presidential pick was Kamala Harris, Biden and Harris appeared for their first joint announcement today, August 12. In the middle of Biden’s speech, before Harris spoke, Biden’s official YouTube account dropped the video. The video was down for the rest of Biden’s speech and then resumed working partway through Harris’ speech. It was the latest in a series of technical issues that Biden’s campaign has faced during the pandemic. However, streams from other media sources didn’t have the same issue and were able to continue streaming their joint announcement, even though Biden’s official stream went down.

Biden’s Official YouTube Stream Quit Working While He Was Talking About Charlottesville’s Anniversary

The live stream was still available from other channels, but Biden’s official channel dropped the feed about seven minutes into Biden’s speech, leaving only the Biden Harris logo for people to see.

Closed captioning simply read: “Audio Dropout.”

Biden’s video feed stopped working right around the time he was talking about how today is the three-year anniversary of Charlottesville. He asked people to close their eyes and remember what happened. Shortly after he said that, his video feed froze. The screen briefly only showed the image you see below.

Then the screen was replaced with the logo. You can watch the moment this happened in the video below. About halfway through Harris’ speech, the video picked back up. This was about 31 minutes into the official stream.

The moment the video feed froze happened somewhere between seven and eight minutes into the stream. Other media feeds were able to continue streaming. You can watch the entire appearance, without interruption, in the stream from Time below.

During her speech, Harris spoke about how excited she was for the opportunity to run as Vice President. She talked about her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and his stepchildren who lovingly call her Momala. And she also talked about her niece and her niece’s daughter, whom she loves deeply.

Emhoff and Harris first met in 2013 when she was the attorney general in California, Newsweek reported. A mutual friend set them up on a blind date and they hit it off immediately. When friend Chrisette Hudlin set them up, she told Harris not to overthink it or “Google him,” CNN reported. Harris said in her book, The Truths We Hold, that she never brought men to public events unless she was very serious about them because of all the scrutiny they would get. Harris and Emhoff got along even when they talked on the phone before they met. When he emailed her about when he was available, he said he was “too old to play games or hide the ball,” and said he really liked her. The two were married a year later by Maya Harris West, Kamala Harris’ sister, in a Santa Barbara courthouse. Although Harris herself has never had children, she and Emhoff’s two children are very close.

During her speech with Biden, Harris also spoke about how President Barack Obama and Biden did their job during the Ebola outbreak, comparing it to the coronavirus pandemic and the response during President Donald Trump’s administration. August 12 was Biden and Harris’ first public appearance together since she was announced as his choice for Vice President.

