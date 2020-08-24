RNC Speakers Mark & Patricia McCloskey Face Felony Charges

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who went viral after pointing their guns at protesters marching past their palatial home on June 28, will be speaking in support of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Monday night.

The McCloskeys invite to give a speech at the RNC continues to be controversial since they’ve been charged with class E felonies. They each face one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, according to News 4.

The charges against the McCloskeys were filed by St. Louis prosecutors in July. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said that the charges against the McCloskeys, who are both personal injury attorneys, also face a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, according to Fox 6.

Gardner said, “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis.” Instead of jail time, she is recommending a diversion program such as community service if the McCloskeys are convicted. Class E felonies could possibly result in up to four years in prison.

Mark McCloskey may face prison time after defending his home, joins TuckerProsecutor Kim Gardner has apparently decided it isn't her job to keep us safe from criminals but to keep criminals safe from us, St. Louis homeowner Mark McCloskey tells Tucker on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #FoxNews #Tucker Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-07-21T00:32:30Z

In response to the charges filed, the McCloskey’s attorney Joel Schwartz said, “I unequivocally believe no crime was committed. I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard. This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats.”

Following the incident, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Trump “said it is absolutely absurd, what is happening to the McCloskeys.”

The GOP convention will not be the McCloskeys’ first prime time TV appearance. In July, Patricia, 61, and Mark, 63, spoke to Tucker Carlson on Fox News to defend their actions. They also chatted with CNN’s Chris Cuomo about why they pointed guns towards Black Lives Matter protestors walking through their gated community.

Homeowner who pulled gun on protesters: I was a victim of a mobMark McCloskey, a St. Louis homeowner who brandished a weapon while demonstrators were outside his house, tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that his "life has been ruined" since a video of the incident surfaced online. #CNN #News 2020-07-01T12:39:37Z

“I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate,” McCloskey said, noting that it was “ridiculous” for him to become the face of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement after the incident. “I didn’t care what color they were. I didn’t care what their motivation was. I was frightened. I was assaulted.”

During Trump’s virtual campaign event on July 18, the McCloskeys were interviewed by Don Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who implored that it was their “constitutional right” to own guns. Patty was praised by Guilfoyle for “standing by your husband, holding a gun.”

Video of The McCloskeys Pointing Guns at Peaceful Protesters Outside Their Home Went Viral

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020



In the videos shared online, it doesn’t appear that the protesters were trespassing on the McCloskey’s lawn. While a video does show the protesters walking through a pedestrian gate next to signs that say “private street,” “no trespassing” and “access limited to residents,” witnesses said that the protesters were peaceful and did not approach the McCloskeys or go onto the lawn of the “Midwestern palazzo” where they live.

Another video shared on Twitter that has now been made unavailable showed Patty holding her gun straight at passing protesters, one wearing a T-shirt that read, “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

here’s what happens when you march on Portland Place in St. Louis, MO they’re scared of their own community pic.twitter.com/Ng8qW1Pa6C — avery (@averyrisch) June 29, 2020

McCloskey told KSDK:

We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get. I mean, those you know, I really thought it was Storming the Bastille that we would be dead and the house would be burned and there was nothing we could do about it. It was a huge and frightening crowd. And they were they broken the gate were coming at us.

Mark McCloskey told KMOV, “A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear for our lives. “This is all private property. There are no public sidewalks or public streets. I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds, our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed. We were all alone facing an angry mob.”

Who Else Is Scheduled to Speak at the RNC on Monday Night?

In addition to the McCloskeys, the following people are slated to speak on Monday night at the RNC: Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, Republican Nation Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Louisiana representative Steve Scalise, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Trump campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle, as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

READ NEXT: Stephanie Wolkoff Secretly Taped Melania Trump Trash Talking Donald & Ivanka