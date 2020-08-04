Four Shot at Beverly Hills Mansion Party ‘Thrown For NFL Player’

Three people shot at a party in Beverly Hills in the evening of August 3 are in a critical condition, and one is in a grave condition, authorities say.

CBS has confirmed the party at a Beverly Crest Mansion on Mulholland Drive was held for an unidentified NFL player.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the shooting at 13200 Mulholland Drive in a statement released in the early hours of August 4.

#Shooting; INC#0047; 12:48AM; 13200 W Mulholland Dr; https://t.co/jMkfpuSmfa; #BeverlyCrest; LAFD responded to a reported shooting, where three adult victims have been located, treated, and transported to local hospitals. Two of … https://t.co/CNmSdBPGm1 — LAFD Valley (@LAFDvalley) August 4, 2020

The original statement reads, in part,

Beverly Crest; LAFD responded to a reported shooting, where three adult victims have been located, treated, and transported to local hospitals. Two of those are in critical condition. A fourth injury has been located nearby, reporting a non-firearm-related injury (wrist) sustained while fleeing the scene.

A later update confirmed “two patients are in critical condition and one patient is in grave condition. All three have been transported to area hospitals from the scene.”

Update #Shooting; INC#0047; 1:50AM; 13200 W Mulholland Dr; https://t.co/jMkfpuSmfa; #BeverlyCrest; Updated patient conditions: Two patients are in critical condition and one patient is in grave condition. All three have been … https://t.co/BwBxTx6QcT — LAFD Valley (@LAFDvalley) August 4, 2020

Bill Melugin, Fox News, reported that LAPD and LAFD were on the scene.

“BREAKING: 4 people reported shot at the location of the Beverly Hills mansion party that was happening tonight.

“This is the location of the big mansion party in Beverly Hills that was going on tonight,” he said, retweeting from a local scanner source.

BREAKING: 4 people reported shot at the location of the Beverly Hills mansion party that was happening tonight. https://t.co/vjgKmcsMxq — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2020

This is the location of the big mansion party in Beverly Hills that was going on tonight. https://t.co/mSbzlHWfQr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2020

The original scanner post quickly attracted comments, with one person saying the property at 13200 Mulholland Drive was listed at $10k a night on Air BnB.

Property was posted on AirBnB for $10K/night. This is going to be some investigation… especially if the victims die. 2 shot in the head. — WanderingtheBeaches (@wanderngthebchs) August 4, 2020

CBS said police had responded to a large party at the Beverly Crest mansion amid coronavirus restrictions. Video of scenes from the party with people ignoring social distancing was also shared.

#BREAKING: LAPD is responding to a large party taking place at a Beverly Crest mansion https://t.co/KlGCwYdSaN pic.twitter.com/YA8sy25w0k — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 4, 2020

CBS Los Angeles Reported the Party Was For an NFL Player

LAPD Responds To Large Party Being Held At Beverly Crest Mansion – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/nAWQIOLkrZ — We Love America (@We_LoveAmerica) August 4, 2020

CBS Los Angeles spoke with a man who said he was providing security for the party.

Kennie D. Leggett, security manager, told the outlet the party was being thrown for an unidentified NFL player.

“We have money,” he said. “We are people. This COVID, I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature.”

LAPD West LA ‘Was Aware of the Party’ But ‘Didn’t Break it Up,’ CBS Reported

#BREAKING: UPDATE: 4 people shot, a 5th person with a non-shooting related injury at house party off #Mulholland. @LAPDWestLA was aware of the party & had officers there all night but didn’t break it up saying they don’t enforce the “no gathering” health order. 📸: @CitizenAppLA pic.twitter.com/Q1OFAtiizQ — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) August 4, 2020

Mike Rogers, a reporter with CBS LA, said on Twitter “@LAPDWestLA was aware of the party & had officers there all night but didn’t break it up saying they don’t enforce the ‘no gathering’ health order.”

He confirmed the location of the shooting was the same address where CBS had earlier reported the LAPD had responded to people not socially distancing, in the 13000 block of Mulholland Drive, and said the LAFD had sent several ambulances to the scene.

#BREAKING: #LAPD now dealing with a shooting at this location. Multiple victims down. @LAFD sending several ambulances https://t.co/V37bW3tVDt — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) August 4, 2020

Officer Mike Lopez told Fox11 the LAPD received a call about the party around 6:30 p.m. on August 3.

