Music Producer Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

Noel “Detail” Fisher is a Grammy-award winning music producer who has been arrested and charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and five additional felonies, according to a media release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

Fisher was arrested Wednesday by members of the LASD for incidents that took place between 2010 and 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Fisher has had a history of sexual harassment and assault allegations from aspiring and successful female music artists dating back at least to 2011, according to multiple news reports.

1. Fisher Started Out Producing Music In Detroit

Fisher is a Detroit native, who told a reporter from Grind Magazine that even though he started out small and was making very little money, he knew his music would eventually take him to better places.

“I started out in the streets of Detroit hustlin’ beats, when you’re good at something and people want what you have, you feel like a success, no matter the amount of money,” he said. “I mean I felt like I had made it when I was dishin’ off $200 beats to the dope boys makin’ music. I would take that bread, grab some more CDs to peddle my beats and keep it movin’.”

In that interview with Grind Magazine, Fisher described himself as “(coming) into the game with Kobe Bryant status”:

My beats just got better and better, everything I attempt, I eventually master so the progression just came about naturally. I moved out to LA to really get things jumpin’ on the West Coast, I couldn’t really afford that LA lifestyle yet but I was living with Ray J for a minute. The opportunity to be the Executive Producer of “Raydiation” was an amazing intro for me. I came into the game with Kobe Bryant status.

2. ‘Detail’ Has Worked With Some of Music’s Biggest Names

As a music producer, ‘Detail’ has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa, KTLA-5 reported as well as Ray J, the Pussycat Dolls, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and others, as ABC-7 reported.

By the time of his interview with a reporter from Grind Magazine where Fisher was interviewed about his rising success, he had already worked with Jamie Foxx, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Master P and Brandy.

One of the producer’s biggest breakthroughs came when he won a Grammy for “Best R&B Song” for helping produce Beyonce’s hit, “Drunk In Love.” The release of the song created some tension between Fisher and Atlanta rapper Future, as MTV News reported, because Future had helped develop the song’s melody, but then reused it for his own single, which he scrapped after “Drunk In Love” was released.

3. Fisher Was Accused Of Sexual Assault In 2011

In 2011, Fisher was accused of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her following a pre-Grammy party at his home in Canyon Country, California, TMZ reported.

The woman was a catering assistant, according to TMZ, who was hired to provide food for the party. However, she said that after rebuffing Fisher’s advances, he “ripped off her clothes, locked her into a room and then raped her,” TMZ reported. The woman said that she escaped, told police and submitted to a rape test, according to TMZ.

At the time, Fisher denied the allegations and said he planned to sue the woman. It is unclear if this is one of the cases that LASD said it would be investigating; however, the LASD’s media release states that the department is looking into incidents dating back to 2010.

4. An Aspiring Singer Who Accused Fisher Of Rape Won A Civil Lawsuit Against Him In 2019

On woman filed a lawsuit against Fisher alleging sexual assault, which TMZ reported in 2018. Kristina Buch, a model and aspiring singer, alleged that he raped her in Miami during a recording session, forced her to have sex in front of others, “forcibly grabbed her by the hair, hit and choked her” and also left her covered in bruises.

Peyton Ackley accused Fisher of forcing her to have sex with him in front of someone else and forcing her to record him having sex with Kristina, according to TMZ. She also alleged that he violently “slammed her head into a wall and dragged her up a flight of stairs.”

A judge granted the women restraining orders.

According to the Associated Press, Buch won her $15 million lawsuit in a default judgment because Fisher and his attorney did not respond to court summons or file any documents. Fisher, however, denied any wrongdoing and said that the accusations had caused him to lose work and be evicted.

By that time, popular female artists Jessica Reyes, Bebe Rhexa and Tinashe all reported that they felt uncomfortable during recording sessions with Fisher and supported the women making accusations against him.

In a 2018 tweet, Reyes wrote, “One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell..”

5. The Los Angeles DA Has Charged ‘Detail’ With 15 Counts of Sexual Assault

Detectives from the LASD’s Special Victims Bureau had initially submitted a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in January 2020, where they went through the review process. Detectives were notified about the 20 charges against Fisher July 31.

A felony arrest warrant, which came with a bail of $6.29 million, was issued for Fisher and he was eventually arrested by the Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau, according to the media release. The LASD said that members of its Special Victims Bureau are now continuing to investigate “multiple adult sexual assault allegations” involving Fisher.

The Department has also said that it believes there are more victims and is urging them to come forward. In LASD’s media release, Los Angeles law enforcement asked anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877)710-5273 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org and people are also being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

