Sumner Redstone Dead: Billionaire Media Mogul Dies at 97

Media mogul and billionaire Sumner Redstone has died.

Redstone passed Tuesday, according a Wednesday statement from National Amusements obtained by CNBC. He was 97.

BREAKING: Sumner Redstone, media mogul who built a media empire from his family’s movie chain that included CBS and Viacom, has died at age 97. https://t.co/tfidiJQQ3U — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2020

“My father led an extraordinary life that not only shaped entertainment as we know it today, but created an incredible family legacy,” Shari Redstone, Sumner’s daughter and chair of ViacomCBS, said in the release, the outlet reported. “Through it all, we shared a great love for one another and he was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. I am so proud to be his daughter and I will miss him always.”

The mogul controlled roughly 80 percent of the Viacom and CBS’ voting stocks through National Amusements, his private holding company, CNBC said.

Redstone had an estimated fortune of $3.9 billion in November 2019, the outlet continued.

