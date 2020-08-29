How Many Attended Trump’s New Hampshire Rally? See Crowd & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump hosted an unofficial “rally” the day after the Republican National Convention ended in New Hampshire. Many people held signs before the rally that read “peaceful protest,” a reference to what Trump said in the Oshkosh rally about his event being a peaceful protest rather than a rally. Trump isn’t holding official rallies at this time, but the rally today was so large that nearly a thousand people gathered in an overflow space outside, in addition to the people who were in the hangar. Here’s a look at crowd photos and more details about how many people attended the event.

Nearly 1,400 People Were at the Rally, According to Media on the Scene

According to the official event page, the rally started at 6 p.m. Eastern, with doors opening several hours earlier. It was held at Pro Star Aviation in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Trump’s sign-up page still referred to the rally as being a Manchester, New Hampshire event. The two cities are technically just a few minutes apart, but the rally was moved from Manchester to Londonderry a couple of days before the event, Union Leader reported.

Weijia Jiang of CBS News reported that about 1,400 people were at the rally.

We are reporting tonight from the President’s rally in New Hampshire, where an emergency ordinance requires the use of face masks. But most of the 1400 in the crowd are not wearing one. https://t.co/jwppYTfKZi — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 28, 2020

Trump has visited the area several times before today. In February 2020, he held an official rally that was attended by more than 12,000 people. Then in August 2019, he held another Manchester rally attended by more than 11,000 people. Although this rally was not as large as those, it was larger than his last couple of rallies in Oshkosh, Yuma, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

Here’s a photo from the hangar with Air Force One while Trump spoke.

Weijia Jiang of CBS News reported that a crowd of about 500 people was inside the hangar, and that number didn’t include how many were also outside the hangar.

A crowd of about 500 is waiting for the President here in New Hampshire. Their signs say “This is a peaceful protest.” pic.twitter.com/OGmMGfLSLr — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 28, 2020

Boston 25 News reported that people were lining up to attend the rally all day before doors opened in the afternoon. One person said they came all the way from New York for the event. Here’s a look at the crowd.

Faithful fans of #PresidentTrump awaiting his arrival here in Londonderry, New Hampshire, we expect him to take the podium in the next couple hours https://t.co/eYtM3id1Ui pic.twitter.com/YbY39o4fmk — Wale Aliyu (@WaleAliyu) August 28, 2020

Masks were required for this event, Boston 25 noted, however, not everyone in crowd photos were wearing masks. D.J. Judd of CNN tweeted that before the event started, the crowd entering the hangar was split at about 50/50 wearing masks.

The campaign has just begun to let supporters into the airline hangar where Donald Trump will address the crowd here in NH. It’s about a 50/50 split in terms of supporters wearing masks on site, though volunteers are reminding them as they walk in. Sweet Child O’Mine” is playing. pic.twitter.com/uirEGZnDTa — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 28, 2020

When the campaign asked the audience to wear their masks, they were answered with boos. In New Hampshire, masks are mandatory for crowds of more than 100 people.

An announcement was just made: “Per Executive Order 63 please wear your masks” …the crowd booed. https://t.co/8NySJJ8G3j — Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) August 28, 2020

The campaign distributed MAGA-branded masks, but not everyone wore them, CNN reported. People even sat on top of Porta-potties to see Trump when he arrived.

Folks sitting on top of Porta potty’s just to get a look at President Trump @boston25 pic.twitter.com/8GTDClAzaP — Wale Aliyu (@WaleAliyu) August 28, 2020

Trump began his speech by talking about people who were harassed by protesters after leaving the Republican National Convention the night before. He said: “They walked out to a bunch of thugs. Unhinged, manic rage. You ought to see last night in Washington, it was a disgrace.”

Not a lot of social distancing at President Trump’s New Hampshire rally, but the open-air airplane hangar does provide some picturesque scenery #nhpolitics @bostonherald #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/XhE7N1WesF — Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) August 28, 2020

He claimed the protesters were “anarchists” who were just looking for trouble. Trump mentioned that he was considering having the National Guard called to Washington, D.C., which he had previously done in May, ABC 3340 reported.

Nearly 1,000 People Were Outside the Rally in an Overflow Area

About 500 people were allowed inside the hangar, and a crowd of about 1,400 people was there total, according to Weijia Jiang at CBS News. This means nearly 1,000 people were in the overflow area outside the hangar.

D.J. Judd of CNN reported a couple of hours before the event began that there were “easily hundreds of people waiting outside.” However, the photos and videos shared later indicated more than a couple of hundred outside. Judd said the campaign set up an outdoor screen for the crowd, because Secret Service had to limit how many were allowed in the hangar.

There are easily hundreds of people waiting outside— Secret Service tells me they’re not planning on letting more people into the hangar where Trump is scheduled speak, but they’re staying put. The campaign has erected an outdoor screen so they can watch the President’s remarks. pic.twitter.com/pwVpUccx3e — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 28, 2020

A large overflow crowd that was gathered outside the hangar where the rally was taking place. You can see a video of the crowd below.

WOW, look at the overflow peaceful protest! pic.twitter.com/3u8VTlpf32 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 29, 2020

Here’s a photo of the overflow crowd.

The OVERFLOW crowd at President @realDonaldTrump’s event in Manchester, New Hampshire. We love you New Hampshire! pic.twitter.com/hYaq3eURoc — Megan Powers (@_MeganPowers) August 28, 2020

And here’s a video showing the crowd waiting outside the rally.

Not a ton of social distancing in the line for tonight’s Trump rally in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/DsbhZ3kwuw — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) August 28, 2020

Here are some more photos from the rally.

It’s not yet clear when his next rally will take place.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates