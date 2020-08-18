How Many Attended Trump’s Oshkosh, Wisconsin Rally? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump is hosting a series of events this week as an alternative to the Democratic National Convention speeches. One of them took place on Monday, August 17 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where several hundred people attended, according to local news sources. During his speech, Trump said he was referring to the event as a peaceful protest rather than a rally, since he wasn’t hosting rallies right now.

Several Hundred People Attended the Oshkosh Event

Trump delivered his Oshkosh speech at the Wittman Regional Airport on Monday, after speaking in Minnesota, Journal Times reported. Several hundred people attended and Trump joked that it was supposed to be a small event.

Kelly O’Donnell of NBC News reported that the event was attended by several hundred people.

Not called a rally. Several hundred in attendance. pic.twitter.com/DQMOkqd7dw — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 17, 2020

Here’s another crowd photo.

Air Force One pulls up to hangar rally site at Wittman Regional Airport, in Oshkosh, WI. pic.twitter.com/NXO0lO2FJC — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 17, 2020

O’Donnell reported that mask wearing and distancing were encouraged but not required.

Scenes from this Wisconsin Trump campaign event to be held later today. Not the scale of a rally and held with an outdoor component. Mask wearing and distancing recommended but not enforced. pic.twitter.com/jHpZPEYK5H — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 17, 2020

Mark Knoller of CBS News said that there were a mix of people wearing masks and people not wearing masks at the event.

Some at Trump airport mini-rally in Oshkosh wearing Trump masks. Some wearing no masks, including the President. pic.twitter.com/mVbWlYGbG2 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 17, 2020

Omar Jimenez of CNN reported that it appeared that the majority of people were wearing masks or at least brought masks with them.

The crowd awaiting President Trump in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The vast majority of the people here are wearing masks (or at least brought them). pic.twitter.com/lfwYUwVX3B — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 17, 2020

Trump joked at the beginning of his Oshkosh speech that this would be called a “peaceful protest” so they could do whatever they want at the event. He also talked about how Michelle Obama’s speech tonight was pre-recorded and mentioned that he will be doing a live speech from the White House next Thursday as part of the Republican National Convention.

Trump, at a campaign stop in Oshkosh, says this crowd is a “peaceful protest, so we can do whatever we want” pic.twitter.com/beGKcP0FCA — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) August 17, 2020

He then asked if Joe Biden was going to be taping his speech. Biden is not planning to tape his speech. Both he and Kamala Harris have said that they are going to be giving their speeches live. Obama and other speakers are recording theirs in order to avoid technical glitches.

“The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged,” says President Trump just before finishing his remarks in Oshkosh. “We’re going to make our post office great.” pic.twitter.com/v9JXTdJ7jK — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 17, 2020

Trump also claimed during his speech that the pandemic numbers were better than many other countries, but he added that COVID-19 is “the worst thing to happen in this world since 1917.” He also spoke about disagreeing with defunding the police, which got cheers from the crowd in response.

You can see another crowd photo set below.

President Trump is on his way to Oshkosh and the crowd is settling —-> pic.twitter.com/2qSoNxc4jY — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) August 17, 2020

The Crowd Included People Wearing & Not Wearing Masks

Here are a series of crowd photos from the Oshkosh event below.

During his speech in Oshkosh, Trump said: “We are going to win four more years.”

Then Trump said: “And then after that we’ll go for another four years, because you know what, they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.” (You can watch that moment in Heavy’s story here.)

Tomorrow, Trump’s campaign has an official event listed as taking place at The Defense Contractor Complex – Joe Foss Hangar in Yuma, Arizona at 1 p.m. MST, with doors opening at 10 a.m. The event is called, “President Donald J. Trump to deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Immigration and Border Security” and requires that people register for first-come-first-served tickets online. The tickets don’t guarantee attendance, but help the campaign know how many to expect.

