How Many Attended Trump’s Oshkosh, Wisconsin Rally? See Crowd Photos

Trump Oshkosh Rally Crowd Size

Getty President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy at an airport hanger on August 17, 2020 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump is hosting a series of events this week as an alternative to the Democratic National Convention speeches. One of them took place on Monday, August 17 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where several hundred people attended, according to local news sources. During his speech, Trump said he was referring to the event as a peaceful protest rather than a rally, since he wasn’t hosting rallies right now.

Several Hundred People Attended the Oshkosh Event

GettySupporters look on.

Trump delivered his Oshkosh speech at the Wittman Regional Airport on Monday, after speaking in Minnesota, Journal Times reported. Several hundred people attended and Trump joked that it was supposed to be a small event.

GettyDonald Trump supporters arrive to attend a rally with the President in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Kelly O’Donnell of NBC News reported that the event was attended by several hundred people.

Here’s another crowd photo.

O’Donnell reported that mask wearing and distancing were encouraged but not required.

Mark Knoller of CBS News said that there were a mix of people wearing masks and people not wearing masks at the event.

Omar Jimenez of CNN reported that it appeared that the majority of people were wearing masks or at least brought masks with them.

Trump joked at the beginning of his Oshkosh speech that this would be called a “peaceful protest” so they could do whatever they want at the event. He also talked about how Michelle Obama’s speech tonight was pre-recorded and mentioned that he will be doing a live speech from the White House next Thursday as part of the Republican National Convention.

He then asked if Joe Biden was going to be taping his speech. Biden is not planning to tape his speech. Both he and Kamala Harris have said that they are going to be giving their speeches live. Obama and other speakers are recording theirs in order to avoid technical glitches.

Trump also claimed during his speech that the pandemic numbers were better than many other countries, but he added that COVID-19 is “the worst thing to happen in this world since 1917.” He also spoke about disagreeing with defunding the police, which got cheers from the crowd in response.

You can see another crowd photo set below.

The Crowd Included People Wearing & Not Wearing Masks

Here are a series of crowd photos from the Oshkosh event below.

GettyPeople wear facemasks as President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy at an airport hangar on August 17, 2020 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

GettySupporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy.

GettyTrump at the rally.

During his speech in Oshkosh, Trump said: “We are going to win four more years.”

Then Trump said: “And then after that we’ll go for another four years, because you know what, they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.” (You can watch that moment in Heavy’s story here.)

GettyWhite House Chief of Staff Mark Medows (R) speaks with supporters of President Donald Trump before his arrival.

GettyOshkosh rally

GettySupporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the economy at at an airport hanger on August 17, 2020 in Oshkosh.

GettyOshkosh Rally

GettyOshkosh Rally

Tomorrow, Trump’s campaign has an official event listed as taking place at The Defense Contractor Complex – Joe Foss Hangar in Yuma, Arizona at 1 p.m. MST, with doors opening at 10 a.m. The event is called, “President Donald J. Trump to deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Immigration and Border Security” and requires that people register for first-come-first-served tickets online. The tickets don’t guarantee attendance, but help the campaign know how many to expect.

