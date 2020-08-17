When Does Michelle Obama Speak at the Democratic National Convention Tonight?

Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, is speaking at the Democratic National Convention tonight on August 17, 2020. But what time should you start listening if you don’t want to miss her speak at the DNC? Read on for details.

She’s Scheduled To Speak Between 10 & 11 PM Eastern

According to the Democratic National Convention’s schedule, Michelle Obama will be speaking sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern tonight. (That’s 9 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Pacific.) An exact time for her speech was not released, but the DNC schedule has both her and Bernie Sanders placed between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern. Other speakers are in a 9-11 p.m. window. So to be on the safe side, you should tune in by 10 p.m. Eastern.

Obama is giving a pre-recorded speech, The Hill reported. It’s not clear if her speech will be delivered from home or from another location. You can tune in on TV or live in the live stream below to watch Obama.

Democratic National Convention: Day 1Tune in on Monday, August 17 from 9-11 PM ET for the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where we’ll hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on the crises facing our country. Featuring: Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Follow the Democratic National Convention online: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemConvention Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemConvention Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demconvention Website: https://www.demconvention.com 2020-08-10T22:48:15Z

Some expect Obama to give a speech that is very harsh against President Donald Trump. Others are expecting her to be more uplifting, talking about the shared burden so many are facing during the pandemic. Obama has not been shy about hitting hard against Trump when she felt it was needed. But she’s also been very up front recently about her own personal struggles.

Earlier in August, Obama admitted that she had been suffering a low level of depression during the pandemic, The Hill reported. She said the overall political climate and the race relations in the country also contributed to her feelings. During the podcast she said: “I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness. “I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine where I just have felt too low.”

Obama delivered a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention that people are still talking about today. Her quote, “When they go low, we go high” was said during that speech, and people still repeat that quote today.

You can watch her full speech from 2016 below.

Watch first lady Michelle Obama’s full speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention 2016-07-26T02:34:39Z

The Schedule for Tonight

Tonight’s schedule includes the following speakers, who will speak at some point the listed time slots below.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (9-11 p.m. Eastern)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (9-11 p.m.)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (9-11 p.m.)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (9-11 p.m.)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (9-11 p.m.)

Convention Chari Bennie Thompson (9-11 p.m.)

Rep. Gwen Moore (9-11 p.m.)

Sen. Doug Jones (9-11 p.m.)

Maggie Rogers performance (9-11 p.m.)

Leon Bridges performance (9-11 p.m.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (10-11 p.m.)

Michelle Obama (10-11 p.m.)

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to run in the same time slots on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The headliners on Tuesday are former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden. The headliners on Wednesday night are Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Thursday is the final day of the convention, culminating in a speech by Joe Biden. He’s giving his speech from the Chase Center in Wilmington, which is the same location that Harris is expected to give her speech the night before, ABC News reported.

