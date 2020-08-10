Why the ‘White American Doctor’ Search Leads to Images of Black Doctors

In the last few days, the discovery of a strange Google search result concerning “white American doctors” went viral as many people tested the theory out for themselves. A few people tweeted that when searching “white American doctors” on Google, the image results tend to show Black doctors. Many people wondered why that was happening and if it was a glitch in the Google search algorithm.

Here are some of the tweets pointing out the results:

Lmaooo idk who hacked the google algorithm but I am crying 💀😂😂google ‘white American doctor’ & press images 😭 — mykala🥺 (@__TheProphecy) August 6, 2020

The latter Twitter user also pointed out that similar results occur when searching “white woman with white baby or portraits of European people.”

Although the results are clearly not reflective of the search terms, it’s not actually a glitch or error with Google, or even a hack of the algorithm as some claimed, but rather a reflection of how content is created and how users input information online.

The Question Was Addressed by a Google Liaison Last Year When a Similar Discovery Was Made

Google’s public search liaison, Danny Sullivan, posted about this last year when another discovery about odd search results was made. Although the original tweet was deleted, Sullivan’s response reads: “We don’t. As it turns out, when people post images of white couples, they tend to say only ‘couples’ & not provide a race. But when there are mixed couples, then ‘white’ gets mentioned. Our image search depends on heavily words — so when we don’t get the words, this can happen.”

Search Engine Journal dove further into the question and explained why the results were skewed toward showing Black doctors when searching for white ones. As they wrote, Google reflects how users search for content on web pages and it often has to do with the text that is near that image. By exploring the top image results when searching for “white American doctor,” the outlet found that the webpage where the image was located had the keywords “white American doctor” in headings and in close proximity to the image.

To avoid this occurring, it’s important for content creators to understand that words near images are important as keywords to find that image. As the outlet points out, these types of anomalies help content creators understand how Google ranks results and how to better optimize pages. In this case, it shows content creators that text near an image has a significant influence on how that image ranks.

The Image Results for ‘White American Doctor’ Sparked Many Jokes & Comments on Social Media

Many people took to social media to share the discovery, and a lot of the posts claimed that the result was due to a Google hack. One Twitter user joked, “Whoever hacked google algorithm, we salute you!!!” Another person pointed out that a similar result occurs when searching for other professions:

i did the searching for white american doctor on google and thought i’d try with other careers 🤣🤣 PLEASE pic.twitter.com/CeTEYk5Hwj — niall (@outspokenegro) August 7, 2020

Another post reads, “On today’s episode of Who deserves flowers, we need to hand em over to the person who is behind what happens when you google ‘White American Doctor’ and click images.”

One person pointed out that the first image result showing a white person is someone getting arrested:

The first white doctor image: pic.twitter.com/h4kGWpciwj — America Goddamn (@speedbudget) August 7, 2020

Someone pointed out a similar result on Reddit: “Then you scroll down a bit and one of the only white doctors shown is being busted and cuffed by the cops.”

