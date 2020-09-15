TiKTok, Other Videos Claim Alien Sighting in New Jersey

A supposed alien or UFO sighting in New Jersey is trending online. What’s that about? Was there really an alien sighting in New Jersey?

The claim comes from a TikTok video that was republished by The Sun, a British tabloid. One person who shared the TikTok alien video on Twitter wrote, “Hi why is literally nobody talking about how there was a genuine ufo sighting in New Jersey 😀.” However, it’s not only that video. A number of other people captured video of the strange object, and you can see some of those videos throughout this article.

Here’s the video that went viral on TikTok of the supposed New Jersey alien:

Hi why is literally nobody talking about how there was a genuine ufo sighting in New Jersey 😀 pic.twitter.com/2A6u476bdX — jack j (@ThatVeganC00CH) September 15, 2020

According to The Sun, the video was captured on September 14 and “shows a strange orb floating in the sky.”

Lots of people just made a joke out of it. “The aliens from the ufo sighting in new jersey landing to try the new pumpkin spice coffee at wawa,” wrote one Twitter user, sharing this photo.

the aliens from the ufo sighting in new jersey landing to try the new pumpkin spice coffee at wawa pic.twitter.com/IEQB9C6zGg — k☉ (@considervenus) September 15, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, “UFOs supposedly spotted today at New Jersey. It is the same day it was announced there may be alien life in Venus. Coincidence I think not!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Other People Also Captured Video of the Supposed UFO

Heavy couldn’t find much other media reporting on the supposed “alien sighting.” But we found lots of other videos. Other videos show people with their cell phone cameras out, clustered on a busy highway. Cars are honking and some are slowing down to look at the bizarre object. “That’s crazy,” a man says.

Be forewarned that some of the videos contain graphic language.

Who made the TikTok video? It was first posted by a TikTok user named @Elvin_jku14. In the video, the person filming the scene says, “Everybody stopped to see the aliens.”

It’s not clear what the object was. However, other people also captured video of the same mysterious object. “Look the whole street is f****** stopped. This is a f****** flying spaceship,” a man said in one of the other videos.

“I don’t know bro.” The people in that video laugh and express confusion about what they’re seeing. “Everybody’s stopping their cars,” a woman says. “Oh my God,” says a woman, switching to Spanish.

Could It Be the Goodyear Blimp?

y’all the “ufo” that y’all saw was a blimp haha 💀 pic.twitter.com/VpfGYyn6Vj — diana (@dianamysticall) September 15, 2020

According to the Sun, it’s possible the “UFO” and “alien” are really just the Goodyear Blimp with a neon advertising sign. TMZ reported that the UFO sighting occurred in Rutherford, New Jersey, “over the MetLife Stadium.”

TMZ also theorizes it was the Goodyear Blimp, writing, “the full context of an NFL game going on makes it clear it’s for sure one of Goodyear’s famed blimps with its LED board on the belly.”

“Ppl lied and said they saw a body descend from the ‘alien spaceship’ and there was a ray beaming down why do people gosta lieee. Here is that UFO from New Jersey y’all. It’s a whole Goodyear blimp which is rarely seen in some areas,” wrote one Twitter user.

Patch reported that in 2019 there were “65 reports of unexplained things in the night sky over New Jersey.”

