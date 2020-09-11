‘All Buildings Matter’ Becomes Top Twitter Trend on 9/11 Anniversary

“All Buildings Matter” became a top Twitter trend on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 in 2020. The hashtag has included multiple references to “All Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter” movements.

According to Trends24, the phrase “All Buildings Matter” began trending on Twitter in the United States around 4:00 a.m. on September 11. It remained in the top three trends on Twitter throughout the day.

The phrase “All Buildings Matter” appears to have originated in Saturday Night Live star Michael Che’s 2016 Netflix comedy special, Michael Che Matters.

The Hashtag Has Generated Visceral Responses From Both Sides of the Political Spectrum

Republican Ohio congressional candidate Rob Weber tweeted in response to the trend, “The hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter is trending on Twitter because radical left are SCUM who have no respect for America or the people who sacrifice for her.” While activist Bishop Talbert Swan tweeted, “Didn’t the #AllLivesMatter mayo dripping brigade say that #KyleRittenhouse went to #Kenosha and murdered two people to protect buildings? Then why are they so mad at #AllBuildingsMatter, since buildings are obviously more important to them than lives?”

Conservative radio host, Joseph Pagliarulo, tweeted in response to the hashtag, “This is how ridiculous Twitter has become. #AllBuildingsMatter is nearly the top trend on the anniversary of 9/11. Really let that sink in. This day should be a solemn reminder of how our values and way of life was attacked 19 years ago. It should unite us. NOT divide. Wow.”

Another user using the handle @Zack69k tweeted, “#AllBuildingsMatter isn’t about downplaying the tragedy of 9/11, it’s an illustration of how “All Lives Matter” downplays the severity of police brutality. It’s not stooping to their level, it’s showing them their own idiocy in terms even they can understand. 9/11 was and is a horrible tragedy. Unarmed black people dying at the hands of police is a horrible tragedy. No one should attempt to trivialize either one.”

The Phrase Appeared in a Michael Che Standup Special in 2016

Comedian Michael Che said in his now-famous bit:

Why do black people always have to get over s*** so quickly? Every time we bring up some s*** up. Slavery. “Oh, that was 400 years ago.” Segregation. “You guys go Black History Month out of it. We gave your February.” Police shooting. “That was two weeks ago, come on, still? 9/11. “Oh, never forget.”

As the crowd cheered and laughed, Che added, “That’s why this September, I’m getting a t-shirt that says, “All buildings matter.” I’m gonna see how that works.” There are t-shirts for sale that credit Che with coining the phrase.

During a June 2020 interview with Seth Meyers, Che said that being associated with the phrase was “almost bittersweet.” Che said that while he was happy people enjoy the joke “it’s also kind of a bummer that it’s still relevant.” Che went on to compare himself to the person who wrote “Amazing Grace.” Che said, “You’re happy you hear the song, but every time you hear it you’re like, ‘Oh no, what happened?’ Because no one plays it for a good occasion.”

