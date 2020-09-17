Amy Dorris: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Dorris is a model and actress who has accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York in 1997. Dorris, who was 24 at the time and is now 48, told The Guardian she was “accosted” by Trump outside a bathroom in his VIP box. Trump forced his tongue down her throat, assaulted her “all over her body” and held her in a grip she couldn’t escape from, she told The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, Dorris’ account was corroborated by several people she confided in after the incident, including a friend in New York and her mother. The Guardian said Dorris called her mother and her friend immediately after the incident and also told friends and a therapist about it in the years since. Dorris also provided the news outlet with her ticket from the U.S.Open, along with six photos showing her with Trump in New York over several days around the incident.

A spokesperson for Trump told The Guardian the president denies “in the strongest terms,” having ever “harassed, abused or behaved inappropriately” with Dorris. The Trump campaign and Dorris did not immediately return a request for comment from Heavy. Trump was 51 at the time Dorris says he sexually assaulted her and was married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” Dorris told The Guardian in a September 2020 interview. “I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 16 women. Trump has denied all of the accusations. He is facing a defamation lawsuit brought against him by one of his accusers, writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan store in the 1990s. The case was recently allowed to continue moving forward, despite efforts from Trump’s attorneys to have it delayed, according to CNN.

Here’s what you need to know about Amy Dorris:

1. Dorris Told The Guardian Trump ‘His Hands Were Very Gropey & All Over My Butt, My Breasts, My Back, Everything’ & Says She Was Left Feeling ‘Sick’ & ‘Violated’

Former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump: 'I feel sick, violated'Amy Dorris alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 1997, when she was 24. Speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time, the former model claims Trump grabbed her as she came out of the bathroom of his VIP box at the US Open tennis event, forced his tongue down her… 2020-09-17T09:45:51Z

Dorris told The Guardian she was at the U.S. Open on September 5, 1997, while spending several days with Trump and his associates during a trip to New York City with her Jason Binn, her then-boyfriend. Binn, a publisher and entrepreneur, did not comment to The Guardian for the story. Dorris told The Guardian Binn was friends with Trump. They met through the real estate and luxury fashion and lifestyle worlds.

Dorris told The Guardian about meeting Trump, “He came on very strong right away. It seemed typical of a certain guy, people who just feel like they’re entitled to do what they want … even though I was there with my boyfriend.” She said she was then cornered by Trump in the VIP box at the tennis tournament. She was trying to adjust her contact lenses and was behind a partition wall out of sight of Trump’s other guests, who were watching tennis, she told The Guardian.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” Dorris told The Guardian.

She said she told Trump to stop and was “in shock,” according to The Guardian. “But I still wasn’t processing it and just was trying to go back to talking to everyone and having a good time because, I don’t know, I felt pressured to be that way,” Dorris told the media outlet.

According to The Guardian, Binn’s told Trump’s lawyers he did not have any recollection of Dorris telling him anything inappropriate happened with Trump. Trump’s lawyers told The Guardian, “But I still wasn’t processing it and just was trying to go back to talking to everyone and having a good time because, I don’t know, I felt pressured to be that way.” His attorney said it was “incredible” she continued to be near Trump in the days after she said she was assaulted.

The Guardian wrote that Trump’s attorneys said Dorris, “never raised the allegations with a law enforcement agency or to Trump, and said the timing of the claims so close to the November presidential election suggested they might be politically motivated.”

Dorris told The Guardian the incident with Trump left her feeling “sick” and “violated.”

2. Dorris Was Born in Michigan & Grew Up in Florida, Where She Was the Valedictorian of Her High School

A former model Amy Dorris has come forward to accuse @realDonaldTrump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament more than two decades ago, in an alleged incident that left her feeling “sick” and “violated”, told @guardian #Trump pic.twitter.com/P19Iw8uuFQ — The Chennai Express (@TheChennaiExpre) September 17, 2020

Dorris was born October 1, 1972, in Michigan. She and her family moved to Florida, where she attended high school, according to public records.

Dorris was the valedictorian at her high school, Shepherd Academy, when she graduated in May 1989, according to a feature in the Tallahassee Democrat from the time. The newspaper feature said Dorris’ college plans were to attend Florida State University.

3. Dorris, Who Has Appeared in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & Was in ‘Any Given Sunday,’ Worked as a Model in New York & Chicago

Dorris has worked as an actor and model for several years. According to her IMDB profile, Dorris has had several minor roles in TV shows and movies. She has twice appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in 2000 and 2003. She was also in Law & Order in 2002. She played a player’s wife in the 1999 movie Any Given Sunday and was in the 2009 made-for-TV movie Foreclosure Soldier.

Dorris has been a model in Chicago, New York and elsewhere, according to her profiles on Model Mayhem and Explore Modeling.

Dorris wrote on Explore Modeling, “I have been modeling and acting most of my life and I love it! It is part of who I am. I have worked In New York, Miami, LA, Chicago and overseas. From Tallahassee, Fl. to NYC where I worked acting and modeling for 10 years. Now based in Chicago and eager to travel. I think beauty comes from inside the happier we are with ourselves the better we look. Inner beauty helps give us that glow we all want! I consider myself a professional and appreciate those I work with to be the same. This industry is tough and whatever we can do to help each other be more effective benefits us all.”

4. Dorris Started a Marketing & Entertainment Company While Living in Chicago

In addition to her acting and modeling career, Dorris also launched a marketing, public relations, media and entertainment company while living in Chicago. The company, called Two Muses Media and Entertainment, worked with local companies and organizations, like the Independent Filmmaker Project, a nonprofit she organized events for.

Dorris has also continued to act and model. She wrote on a now-deleted Facebook page, “I love the film business and modeling — tried to quit and I just can’t. It’s in my veins.”

5. Dorris Is Married & Is the Mother of Twin Daughters

Dorris is now married and lives with her husband and twin daughters in Florida. Dorris told The Guardian she considered coming forward when other women made similar accusations against Trump in 2016. But she decided not to out of fear for her family.

“Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want,” Dorris told The Guardian. “And I’d rather be a role model. I want them to see that I didn’t stay quiet, that I stood up to somebody who did something that was unacceptable.”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 updates