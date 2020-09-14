Candace Owens Blames ‘Pea-Brained’ LeBron James After LA Police Ambush

Controversial Black pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens made the incendiary claim on Sunday, September 13, that LeBron James and “pea-brained” athletes are responsible for violence in the country — particularly the shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.

Owens was lauded by right-wing personalities. However, others found it in line with past comments Owens has made that denigrate Black Americans, including a viral video in which she attacked George Floyd’s character after his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Owens Said on Twitter That James & Other Athletes Were to Blame for the L.A. Sheriffs Attack; On Fox News She Attacked James for Having a ‘White Gardener’ & ‘White Chef’

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

Owens let loose, attacking celebrity athletes, James and Black Lives Matter on Twitter Sunday. She quote-tweeted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s video of an unidentified person walking up to a patrol vehicle and opening fire on the two deputies inside.

There are no named or wanted suspects in the shooting as of yet, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Why does this happen?” Owens said. “Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like [James] tell young Black men that they are ‘literally being hunted.’ This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric. The racist, anti-police Black Lives Matter lie is to blame.”

Owens wasn’t done, however.

Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged RAPIST on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes. BLACK LIVES MATTER AND THE COMPLICIT MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS, ATHLETES, AND ENTERTAINERS ARE TO BLAME. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

“Why else does this happen? Because when pea-brained athletes put the name of an alleged rapist on their helmets and jerseys, criminals begin believing they are acting as heroes,” she continued. “Black Lives Matter and the complicity media organizations, athletes and entertainers are to blame.”

And in an appearance the same day on Life Liberty and Levin on Fox News, Owens criticized James further for speaking out on racism in America when he “lives in a one hundred million dollar mansion in Bel Air.”

“He’s got a white gardener, a white chef, all various White people that work for him, white driver,” she said, according to Fox. “So if that’s racism, LeBron, please, please share some of that with the rest of us.”

Owens also claimed that celebrities who publicly support Black Lives Matter on social media are doing so “basically under duress” out of fear of losing their careers.

James Has Been a Loud Voice on Race & the Importance of Voting

James has not been shy about expressing his support for Black Lives Matter, and has urged fans to make sure they vote in this election.

At an early September practice, James wore a “Vote or die” shirt, Heavy reported.

And last week, James wore NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s all-black jersey and has knelt on the court in a Black Lives Matter shirt before, the Spun reported.

James also recently commented on a video of 10-year-old Elijah Pierre-Louis hiding from the police in his driveway as a cruiser went by.

James said that Elijah’s experience reminded him of his own childhood, according to USA Today.

“That is sad, but I know what he’s going through because I was one of those kids that lived in the projects,” James said. “When we saw a cop rolling, we hid behind a brick wall and waited for them to roll out. If we saw the cop lights go on, we ran even though we’re doing nothing wrong. We’re just scared. It’s tough.”

James had not responded to Owens’ comments as of Monday afternoon.

READ NEXT: Is There a Bay of Pigs Award? Trump Boasts About Cuban-American Honor