Listen to Compton Shooting Audio as Wounded Deputy Calls for Help

A wounded Compton, California sheriff’s deputy, shot in what authorities are calling an unprovoked ambush, had the presence of mind to radio in for help. You can listen to the audio below. On social media, people are calling the deputy, whose name hasn’t been released, a “brave hero.”

Officer William Jones, who is in the LAPD Community Relations Division, shared the audio on Twitter and wrote, “Valor, Courage, Composure…The WILL to WIN. This female deputy was able to put out the ‘Help Call’ calmly & not panicked after a sick coward shot her & her partner in the face & head. I continue to pray for their recovery & the capture of the suspect.”

The WILL to WIN. This female deputy was able to put out the “Help Call” calmly & not panicked after a sick coward shot her & her partner in the face & head. I continue to pray for their recovery & the capture of the suspect. 👮🏾‍♂️🙏🏾🖤💙🖤#ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/o5ptNbVIgF — Ofcr. William Jones (@LAPD_OfcrJones) September 14, 2020

Journalist Bill Melugin of Fox 11 Los Angeles wrote, “LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA.” He shared the following photo.

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

According to The New York Times, the male deputy is 24, and the female deputy is 31, and the mother of a 6-year-old boy. The sheriff told ABC 7 that both deputies were sworn in as part of the same class only 14 months ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Officers Were Ambushed as They Sat in Their Squad Car Near a Transit Station, Video Shows

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The Sheriff’s Department earlier released a video showing the gunman firing into the squad car. You can watch that video above.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter that two of its deputies were “shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. … One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter of the Compton shooting, “Animals that must be hit hard!”

“God bless them, it looks like they’re going to be able to recover,” Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County sheriff, said of the wounded deputies, according to The Associated Press. “They survived the worst.”

Protests emerged at the hospital. “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

The Sheriff Called What Happened a ‘Cowardly Act’

$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies #Compton #LASD Call investigators with your tips to 323-890-5500. https://t.co/gFFsQ72niE pic.twitter.com/N2uk4ONXKg — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The sheriff didn’t mince words.

“That was a cowardly act,” Villanueva said, according to ABC 7. “The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train.”

“To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time. There’s no pretty way to say it.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced a $100,000 reward in the manhunt for the suspect. People with tips are urged to call 323-890-5500.

The reward poster says that, around 6:58 p.m, the lone gunman ambushed the deputies as they sat in their patrol vehicle at MLK Transit Center.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 28-30 years old, wearing dark clothing. He was last seen northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black 4-door sedan.

