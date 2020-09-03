Deon Kay: 18-Year-Old Black Man Fatally Shot by DC Police

Deon Kay is a Black, 18-year-old Washington, D.C. resident who was fatally shot by city police on September 2.

An officer fatally shot the young man around 4 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department stated in an online news release. Kay was shot and killed about a half-mile away from his home, which he shared with his mom, The Washington Post reported.

Kay, who turned 18 last month, was identified by family members, the newspaper added.

Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun, the department indicated in the release. The authorities found several people in a and around a car, the released added. Two of the “suspects” then fled on foot.

Kay brandished a gun during the pursuit and one of the officers “discharged their firearm one time, striking the suspect,” the release said.

The 18-year-old was transported by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, the department indicated in the release. He was later pronounced dead.

The other suspect was not recovered, The Washington Post added.

All officers who were involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, according to the department’s policy, it noted in the release.

The case is currently under investigation, officials added.

Here’s what you need to know about the death of Deon Kay:

City Officials Said They Plan to Release Body Camera Footage

According to The Washington Post, a couple of city officials promised to release body camera footage of the encounter.

They told the newspaper that at least two officers are seen in the video approaching the described car in a parking lot. They also confirmed seeing the ensuing “foot chase.”

Kay is then seen pulling a gun from his waist as an officer runs past the vehicle, the officials said.

Footage shows the other officer then firing and striking the 18-year-old in the chest, The Post reported.

News of Kay’s Death Sparked Community-Wide Protests & a Wave of Criticism Online

“You about to lose your job, because you’re killing us for no reason.” – @DMVBlackLives protester. pic.twitter.com/FFLJL27RKn — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) September 3, 2020

A crowd of protesters seeking justice for the 18-year-old began to gather around 8:30 p.m. outside of the police department, ABC7 reported.

Many chanted “move back” to the officers who came out to confront them, the station said.

One protester was heard saying, “You about to lose your job, because you’re killing us for no reason,” ABC7 documented.

The hashtag #JusticeForDeon started trending on Twitter the night of September 2 and into the following morning, with over 10,000 tweets.

Many users called for the defunding of police, while others contrasted the Kay’s death to the police response of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

Below are some of the responses:

Say his name #deonkay Say his name #deonkay Say his name #deonkay Say his name #deonkay Say his name #deonkay He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar — All Out DC (@alloutdc202) September 3, 2020

I'm tired of demonizing victims of violence and justifications for murder. There is no reason the cops should be shooting someone, or exerting themselves physically. Idc if he has a criminal record. Idc if he even had a gun. No justification for being shot in the back. #DeonKay pic.twitter.com/7BnOE4HTOs — Baewulf (@j_bae_0) September 3, 2020

Only ONE was old enough to have a gun, only ONE killed two people, and ONE is dead. How is posting him with a gun proof that he deserved to die? #deonkay #JusticeForDeon pic.twitter.com/FanSIYCjxl — Cecilia Okoye (@SilkOkoye) September 3, 2020

This is Deon Kay. He was shot and killed in the back by police in Washington D.C as he was running. There was no reason to kill this child. Tonight we are once again asking for justice for a police involved shooting. We are reminded again that we need to defund the police. pic.twitter.com/Fu3Rc1kKyG — New York Socialist (@berniebromanny) September 3, 2020

