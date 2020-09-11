Jeffrey Previte: EBI Consulting CEO Accused of Abusing His Dog on Video

Jeffrey Previte is a California CEO who garnered national backlash after he was filmed attacking his four-month-old puppy.

On August 22, the 46-year-old was filmed on his Santa Monica apartment’s security camera abusing the dog, Beachy, according to footage obtained by The Daily Mail.

A concierge heard the attack from the front desk and soon filed a complaint with the building’s management, the outlet continued.

The man told The Daily Mail that he also notified Previte of his intentions to file.

“He became irate… and then he hung up on me,” the concierge, who wished to remain anonymous, said to the outlet. “He apologized the next day, but I didn’t think it was a sincere apology.”

Previte has since expressed to The Daily Mail that he believed the concierge was “extorting him,” saying:

I think this is very unfortunate that this has come across your desk. I don’t even know exactly what to say but I will say this: [The concierge] called me the evening of this interaction with my dog and that was at nine o’ clock at night and he attempted to extort money from me so that he wouldn’t report it to the building.

As the security footage continues to circulate online, many have taken to social media to condemn the dog-owner for animal abuse.

Several users are calling for the man’s firing from his current role at an Los Angeles-based consulting firm.

Below are some of the responses:

@EBIConsultancy I hope you take this seriously, report it, and ensure Jeff Previte's dog is safe, ideally with another owner. Previte shouldn't be allowed to own animals!! https://t.co/s9ngw0FFKP — Diane (@DianeNoyes2) September 10, 2020

JEFF PREVITE is a ANIMAL ABUSER. Here’s another animal abuser who thinks it’s completely acceptable to BEAT & CHOKE a 4 month old PUPPY. Pls, RT this and share with everyone. This SOB deserves to be treated EXACTLY the same way he ABUSED this poor puppy. 😡🤬😡🤬 https://t.co/zcGizDFNXU — ToeCutter (@Nefarion) September 10, 2020

Happy this story is in different languages. This event should change the way cases like this should be handled. Laws need to change. We all agree abuse must be punished, and the puppy given to a loving home. Dog is still with him btw. @jeffprevite https://t.co/p3djFl8akd — HAN ZERO (@hanzeroofficial) September 11, 2020

Previte has since de-activated his social media accounts, including his LinkedIn.

The Santa Monica Police Department also announced on Twitter on Tuesday that its Animal Services Unit is investigating the incident.

PRESS RELEASE: Animal Cruelty Case Update Based on info gathered, SMPD to present case to District Attoney’s Office for consideration of violation 597(a) of the California Penal Code, Malicious Mischief Against an Animal / Animal Cruelty. Details: https://t.co/tqlNlPfF4d — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 11, 2020

Here’s what you need to know about Jeffrey Previte:

1. The Concierge Claims That Condo Management Did Not Take His Report Seriously, The Daily Mail Says

@SantaMonicaPD @peta

SMPD, Please tell me if this animal cruelty act committed by Jeffrey Previte living at Seychelle condominiums in Santa Monica was reported and the status of this case and puppy.https://t.co/1qgCaIyKp6 — CaliforniaGirl (@BubbaElfstrom) September 11, 2020



According to The Daily Mail, the Seychelle Condominiums manager did not take the concierge’s claims seriously, he said to the outlet.

“My boss laughed in my face,” he relayed. “I took the next day off work. I just felt that they should have called the police at least.”

A spokesperson for the condominiums has since condemned Previte’s actions in a statement to The Daily Mail, writing:

The apparent conduct of the unit owner was abhorrent and completely unacceptable. Building management stands behind our employee and we took swift action including contacting animal control and directing the resident to cease all contact with our employee. We continue to evaluate other measures that can be taken with our counsel.

2. Previte Says His Actions Were ‘Not Illegal,’ According to The Daily Mail

The dog-owner told the outlet in a public statement that “there’s nothing illegal about what [I] did,” the Daily Mail reported.

He expressed that he encouraged the concierge to even tell management after what he claims was an attempt to extort him for money for ot telling.

“I said if you need to tell the building, tell the building. The building manager took it very seriously. I find it very unfortunate that we are even talking about this.”

3. Previte is the Joint CEO of EBI Consulting

Hey @ebiconsulting fire your CEO, Jeffrey Previte and someone rescue that dog. #saveBeachy — Izzy Owens (@bebeinacorner) September 10, 2020

Previte was recently appointed as the joint CEO of EBI Consulting, an environmental risk and compliance management consultancy firm, according to a company press release.

Previte, who also works as vice chairman of the board of directors, joined the company in 2000, the statement adds.

He “soon built an equally successful national due diligence and permitting business serving the wireless telecommunications industry,” the release continues.

4. Previte is an ‘Avid Hunter’ and Outdoorsman

The Daily Mail reported that Previte is an ‘avid hunter and outdoorsman,’ citing his now-deleted Facebook page.

The outlet published several photos sourced from his social media account showcasing the 46-year-old hunting, including posing next to a dead deer.

The 2011 photo is accompanied by the caption: ‘I didn’t mean to kill Bambi’

5. Surveillance Footage Shows Previte Choking and Slapping the Dog

The surveillance footage obtained by The Daily Mail captures the off-duty CEO first aggressively yank his dog off of the ground.

He then proceeds to slaps Beachy several times while shaking the dog.

The concierge told the outlet that Previte was “very angry” and “even slammed the poor dog against the wall.”

You can watch the disturbing footage above.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Milwaukee Cop Tells Cuffed Man ‘You’re Dead’ in Disturbing Video