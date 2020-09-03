Jessica Krug: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Krug, also known as Jess Lam Bombera, is an Associate Professor of History George Washington who has been pretending to be Black. Krug exposed herself on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in a Medium essay titled, “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies.”

She asked for people to cancel her, saying “I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech.” Krug grew up as a white Jewish child in Kansas City but has assumed various Black identities throughout adulthood.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then U.S. rooted Blackness, then the Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” she wrote. “I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so.”

Krug, who taught six classes at George Washington University, is a historian of “politics, ideas, and cultural practices in Africa and the African Diaspora,” her page reads. “She is deeply interested in intellectual histories of those who never wrote documents and the use of embodied knowledge for both research and teaching.”

Krug’s 2018 book, Fugitive Modernities: Politics and Identity Outside the State in Kisama, Angola, and the Americas, was published through Duke University Press.

Krug, who graduated with a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2012, is planning on releasing a second, Fathers of No Nation.

Heavy reached out the George Washington University and Krug for comment but did not immediately hear back.

1. Krug Says She’s Been Struggling With Mental Health Issues

WOW. So a white Jewish woman from Kansas City has been lying her whole adult life by pretending to be black. The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies by Jessica A. Krug https://t.co/rw8yVqlPfP — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 3, 2020

At the beginning of her essay, Krug said she has gaslighted the people she loved. Krug then wrote she has struggled with “mental health demons” throughout her life.

“Mental health issues likely explain why I assumed a false identity initially, as a youth, and why I continued and developed it for so long,” she wrote. “The mental health professionals from whom I have been so belatedly seeking help assure me that this is a common response to some of the severe trauma that marked my early childhood and teen years.”

Krug said her mental health didn’t justify her appropriation of Black culture, adding she was a “culture leech.”

But mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that, in spite of knowing and regularly critiquing any and every non-Black person who appropriates from Black people, my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives. That I claimed belonging with living people and ancestors to whom and for whom my being is always a threat at best and a death sentence at worst.

2. Krug Refers To Herself As a Coward

Weird story of the day: Jessica Krug, a white woman from Kansas, has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career, and now she’s apologizing for it: "I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech."https://t.co/p2rBC30Tm8 pic.twitter.com/8PZCfA2YGA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 3, 2020

Two times in the essay, Krug called herself a coward.

“I have thought about ending these lies many times over many years, but my cowardice was always more powerful than my ethics. I know right from wrong. I know history. I know power,” she wrote. “I am a coward.”

Then she said it a second time. “I am a coward,” Krug penned. “There is no ignorance, no innocence, nothing to claim, nothing to defend. I have moved wrong in every way for years.”

3. Krug Belives in Cancel Culture & Says She Should Be Canceled

Turns out that online AfroLatina activist Jess La Bombera from the Bronx is actually real-life culture vulture & white woman Jessica Krug from Kansas. All we are is a tan, some hoops, & a shitty accent—we’re nothing but costumes to some of y’all. Discover your own personhood. pic.twitter.com/CPw4bnTk7e — AnaYelsi Velasco-Sanchez (@brwneyedamzn) September 3, 2020

Krug wants to take accountability for what she’s done, and wrote that this should result in her being canceled.

“I believe in restorative justice, where possible, even when and where I don’t know what that means or how it could work,” Krug said. “I believe in accountability. And I believe in cancel culture as a necessary and righteous tool for those with less structural power to wield against those with more power.”

She continued, “I should absolutely be canceled. No. I don’t write in passive voice, ever, because I believe we must name power. So. You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself.”

4. Krug Is Not Asking For Forgiveness

jessica krug's old author bio is, uh, something else pic.twitter.com/YMKW8eHiI0 — graham starr (@GrahamStarr) September 3, 2020

The professor does not expect anyone to forgive her, and she’s not asking them to.

“There are no words in any language to express the depth of my remorse, but then again: there shouldn’t be,” she wrote. “Words are never the point.”

“But I can’t fix this. I have burned every bridge and have no expectation that any of my relationships are flame resistant,” she continued. “I would never ask for nor expect forgiveness. I long to repair my relationships on whatever terms those whom I’ve harmed need, but only those whom I have harmed can decide if they are willing.”

5. Social Media Users Compare Her To Rachel Dolezal

Some social media users compared Krug to Rachel Dolezal, the former president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington, who claims she is “transracial.”

One of those people were Bad Feminist writer Roxane Gay, who tweeted, “Wait. Rachel Dolezal has a sister named Jessica Krug? How many more of these people are out there other than Talcum X?”

“And I think this apology is BS. The self-flagellation is absurd and a performance. I believe in apologies and redemption. This one checks all the boxes, says the right things but it doesn’t feel genuine,” she continued. “And I actually don’t care. I’ve never heard of this person. I think her lie is weird. And pathetic. I will forget about this in an hour. It’s just such a self serving apology. Oh well.”

