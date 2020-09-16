Kim Martin Morrow is not the CEO of Netflix. On September 16, a Facebook post spread alleging that Morrow was Netflix CEO and that he was arrested on child pornography charges. The fake news story came four days after a fake news story spread that the actual co-CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, had been arrested by the FBI on child pornography charges.

There is no Kim Martin Morrow listed as a board member of Netflix. Heavy has reached out to the streaming giant for comment. Reed Hastings is the co-CEO of Netflix alongside Ted Sarandos, who also serves as the company’s chief content officer.

A Facebook Post Alleging that Morrow Has Been Arrested Has Been Shared 30,000 Times

The first mention of Morrow’s name came on September 13 in a Facebook post from a man named Benjamin Shoch. Shoch sent a post to another person that read:

Kim Martin Morrow the CEO of Netflix has just been charged with 15 charges for child pornography and 31,000 files have been found on his personal computers for child porn from ages 8 and as young as toddlers. So, I think the investigation was needed. #SaveOurChildren.

At the time of writing, the post has been shared 30,000 times. It has also been shared multiple times on Twitter. The post linked to an article in which Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined the calls for a Department of Justice investigation into Netflix over the release of the movie Cuties.

Netflix Has Come Under Scrutiny Since the Release of the French Movie Cuties on the Platform

Cuties is a critically acclaimed French coming-of-age drama. Deadline describes the film as taking “aim at society’s sexualization of girls, through an ensemble of 11-year-old girls.” In September 2020, the movie’s director, Maimouna Doucoure, told Deadline that she received death threats following the release of the film. There are multiple petitions which have garnered millions of signatures on Change.org demanding the removal of the movie from the Netflix library.

The fake news story involving Hastings, 59, alleged that 13,000 files of child pornography were found on his computers. The fake story was spread by a website named Toronto Today. At the time of writing, the story has been removed from the Toronto Today website. The details in the Hastings’ story were identical to the details involved in the arrest of Utah man Douglas Saltsman in May 2019.

