Are Antifa Members & Arsonists Starting Coordinated Fires in Oregon?

Much of Oregon is currently on fire. According to one dashboard manned by Oregon Emergency Management, there are 37 active fires and more than 805,000 acres burned. But rumors about Antifa starting the Oregon fires or six Antifa members being arrested are not true. Oregon officials are noting that no Antifa members have been arrested in connection with the fires, but there have been some arsonists connected with the blazes.

To see a list of the fires burning in Oregon right now, see Heavy’s story here.

Here’s what you need to know.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Said Antifa Has Not Started Any Wildfires

In a post shared on Facebook, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that Antifa have not started any fires and rumors that six Antifa members were arrested are false. Here is a screenshot of the Sheriff’s Office post, since Facebook embeds are loading slowly right now.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote:

Remember when we said to follow official sources only. Remember when we said rumors make this already difficult incident even harder? Rumors spread just like wildfire and now our 9-1-1 dispatchers and professional staff are being overrun with requests for information and inquiries on an UNTRUE rumor that 6 Antifa members have been arrested for setting fires in DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON. THIS IS NOT TRUE! Unfortunately, people are spreading this rumor and it is causing problems. Do your part, STOP. SPREADING. RUMORS! Follow official sources of information such as local emergency response websites and pages, government websites and pages and local reputable news outlets. Please, share far and wide!

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara also confirmed with Oregon Live that the Almeda fire they’re investigating wasn’t caused by Antifa. The police chief said in an email: “One thing I can say is that the rumor it was set by Antifa is 100% false information. We have some leads, and none of it points in that direction.”

Protesters Were Arrested in Portland for Starting a Fire Near a Police Precinct

On September 7, 15 protesters in Portland were arrested after a fire was started outside a police precinct, KTVZ reported. The crowd was reportedly chanting “burn it down” about the police precinct.

However, this case is separate from the wildfires and did not result in a large-scale fire. The group lit a mattress on fire, then added another mattress and some yard debris. Officers didn’t immediately engage because lives and structures weren’t threatened, and they extinguished the fire.

Some of the Wildfires Have Been Caused by Arson

Despite there being no Antifa arrests, some of the Oregon fires have been caused by arson, however.

A website called Law Enforcement Today reported that some of the West Coast fires may have been a “coordinated and planned attack.” This website describes itself as having a staff comprised mostly of career cops and their avid supporters. The site did not list any named sources for the information about “coordinated attacks.” It simply wrote that unnamed federal sources told them that some arsonists were on the run and some were in jail, and some of the cases might be “linked” with more “attacks” coming. However, the source was never named in the article.

Some of the fires were started by arson, however there has been no indication as of the time of publication that any of these fires were coordinated.

KEZI reported on September 10 that Milton Loice Moran, 48, was arrested in Junction City, Oregon for lighting a mortar-type firework north of the city. The fireworks were illegal. KEZI reported that Moran admitted that he knew it was dangerous and had ignited a firework near someone’s home and near his carpentry shop.

On September 8, KHQ reported that Christine Comello, 36, was arrested after being suspected of starting a series of fires in east Spokane. One of the fires was near an oil drum under a tree that could have exploded.

On September 9, Q13 Fox reported that a 36-year-old man from Puyallup, Washington was arrested after he was caught starting a fire on SR-167. The man said he saw the fire and had been driving in the other direction. You can see a video he made about the incident here. The video has some profanity. A man by the same name was arrested in 2014 after being found with ammunition and explosive materials during a Ferguson protest, KOMO News reported.

Oregon Live reported on September 2 that Elias Newton Pendergrass, 44, was arrested on suspicion of causing the Sweet Creek Milepost 2 fire that burned almost 400 acres.

Then on September 9, KMTR reported that a man was seen starting fires in the Dexter, Oregon state recreation region along Highway 58. They said the man had arm tattoos and was seen lighting two fires. He had a black German Shepherd with him and was driving a green SUV, either a Ford or a Chevrolet.

Although not in Oregon, 37-year-old Anita Esquivel was arrested on September 7 and was accused of arson in Monterey County, California, KION reported.

Authorities are also investigating the Almeda fire as being possibly caused by arson after finding human remains in the ashes, Oregon Live reported. This was confirmed to not be connected with Antifa, as mentioned in the section above.

According to information known so far, there is no reason to believe these cases are connected.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates