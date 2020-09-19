Yasmin Adli: Florida Woman Faces Jail After Going on Bar Crawl With COVID-19

Yasmin Adli, of Florida, is an employee at a German-based U.S. military vacation lodge who is facing 10 years in jail after going to a bar crawl with the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old, who works at the Department of Defense-owned Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, attended the Bavarian outings on September 3 and 4 while awaiting COVID-19 test results, according to The Daily Mail. She had recently returned from a vacation in Greece, in which she had partied for several nights despite having a sore throat, the outlet continued.

Adli had previously told her employer at the lodge that she was too sick to work, pending her results, The Daily Mail reported. Later that evening, she attended a “farewell” bar crawl for departing employees — kissing several of them, the outlet added.

The Florida native is now being blamed for infecting at least 23 staff members and exposing more than 700 to the novel coronavirus, The Daily Mail said.

Adli faces German jail time, while the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort has closed for two weeks, according to The Daily Mail and the company’s Facebook page.

She has since de-activated her social media accounts and cannot be reached for comment.

Here’s what you need to know about Yasmin Adli:

1. Although it is Unclear How Long Adli Has Worked at the Lodge, the Resort Recruits People for 15-Month Periods

An Armed Forces Recreation Center (AFRC), the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort is “a resort destination designed for eligible military personnel and their families,” according to its website.

The lodge boasts 258 rooms and suites and sits at the base of the Zugspitze mountain, the site continues.

The company seeks employees “with great customer service skills” that can work 15-month periods, the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort says on its site.

2. Adli Continued to Work Before Receiving Her Results, A Former Employee Told The Daily Mail

According to The Daily Mail, a former Edelweiss Lodge and Resort employee claimed that the Florida native continued to work at the vacation spot while awaiting her test results — including organizing a conference for “U.S. military top brass about preventing the spread of coronavirus.”

The lodge took to Facebook on September 11 to announce several staff infections, as well as a temporary closure beginning on September 14, writing:

Several staff members of the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort have tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, additional staff members who had prolonged, direct contact with the positive staff members have also been quarantined. The facility is working with U.S. Army medical professionals and local medical officials to assess the situation and conduct contact tracing. Due to the number of staff members affected, the decision has been made to close the resort for two weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 14. The health, safety and welfare of the resorts guests, staff and the surrounding community are a top priority for the organization. Military leaders are keeping local organizations and host nation officials informed.

The company advised anyone who visited the resort since September 3 to “monitor” for symptoms.

Nonetheless, a former employee told The Daily Mail that guests were still allowed to check in, “not informed about the outbreak,” even after the lodge’s Facebook statement.

3. Adli Has Apologized to Her Coworkers Via Text

Adli has since texted her coworkers and apologized for her actions, according to texts obtained by The Daily Mail.

She claimed that she did not know she had “the rona” when they went out.

“I’d like to take the time now to thank everyone for coming to my rona party and to apologize for the current circumstances, I did not know I had the rona when we went out Tuesday but I take full responsibility in not self isolating whilst having a cold,” one text sent to a group chat read, The Daily Mail reported.

4. Adli Visited Peaches Bar on September 3 and the Irish Pub a Day Later

Adli was advised to quarantine until her results were available, The Daily Mail continued.

When she attended the Peaches bar on September 3, Adli was said to have kissed several lodge employees during the farewell party for departing coworkers, the outlet continued.

“On the night that Yasmin visited Peaches, a huge population of hotel staff and locals packed the bar to bid farewell to departing employees,” an anonymous worker told The Daily Mail. “Despite not feeling well enough to return to work, and still waiting on the results for her test, she kissed multiple employees.”

5. Adli Now Faces Up To 10 Years in German Jail, According to The Daily Mail

A spokeswoman for Munich public prosecutors told The Daily Mail earlier this week that Adli is being investigated by the office “on suspicion of causing bodily harm.”

If convicted, charges of “criminal liability for willful and dangerous bodily harm,” can result in six months to 10 years behind bars, lawyer Arndt Kempgens confirmed to The Daily Mail.

“Breaching quarantine rules can result in fines of up to 2,000 euros ($2,375), but further penalties and liability for damages are possible if others become infected or businesses suffer economic harm as a result,” The Daily Mail reported.

