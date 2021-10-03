Club América vs Pumas Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Club América will face Pumas on Wednesday at Estadio Azteca as Round 12 Liga MX begins to define Liguilla spots. The Clásico Capitalino will see two teams in opposite sides of the table riding themselves in underwhelming form.

In the US, the match (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN and Univision.

Club América vs Pumas Preview

The azulcremas find themselves in the poorest run of form in the Santiago Solari era. Although they find themselves atop the table, they lost what seemed to be a comfortable lead just two weeks ago.

There is an interesting caveat to all this as the authorities in Mexico City have allowed a considerable increase to the amount of attendance that will be permitted into the stadium.

Pumas come to Estadio Azteca just four points off the pace for Liguilla spots as they are in 17th place with eight points. The universitarios are one of six teams that still have a match in hand and that can change once they are up to date.

The negative in all of this is that they are the worst away team in Liga MX so far this season. Andrés Lillini’s men have not won on the road since the month of April when they won against Necaxa. More importantly, Pumas have not won at Estadio Azteca against América since 2015. If they are unable to get a win against the league leaders, they risk ending the round at the bottom of the standings.

Lillini is ready to bring in Diogo de Oliveira as an replacement for Panamanian international Gabriel Torres as he has not been able to perform up to par. He could get some minutes against Club América as there are few other variations that Pumas can offer a this point in the game.

América find themselves in a rut that if they do not get out of it quickly, they can lose the top spot in the league. Santiago Solari’s side have struggled as they are winless in their last three. If there is one bit of solace in all of this, it’s that referee César Arturo Ramos was suspended after his poor performance in the Clásico Nacional.

“We are still top of the table because the league is complicated and everyone has difficult matches,” said Solari.

Yet the team’s present is mired by its recent past. The Mexican press have come out and said that there are issues in the America dressing room. According to Enrique Pachecho at SoyFutbol, as well as Sancadilla over at Reforma stated that the problems arose a few months ago due to a party that several players attended prior to the Liguilla tie against Pachuca.

Not all is bad as fullback Salvador Reyes is being recognized for his form as he was selected for the fourth time this season to the Liga MX Team of the Round.

The team will also have to eventually deal with the wear and tear of the International dates as seven of its players were called up to international dutyto four different national teams. All of them will leave immediately after the end of the match to report to their teams.

Club América probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Emmanuel Aguilera, Salvador Reyes; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez; Sebastián Córdova, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez; Henry Martín

Pumas probable XI: Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortíz, Nicolás Freire, Jreónimo Rodríguez; Leonel López, Higor, Favio Álvarez; Washington Corozo, Rogério, Juan Dinero

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 154 Club América Wins: 57 (207 goals) Pumas: 37 (177 goals) Draws: 60