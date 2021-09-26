Where to Watch Barca vs Levante in the US

Barcelona have shown very little dynamic, instead settling for crosses into the area. The amount of balls delivered by the Blaugrana have been staggering- 80 in the last two matches. What is even more shocking is that none of them have been received by their newly acquired forward Luuk De Jong.

Barcelona vs Levante preview

The countdown is still in effect and all signs point that that this could be Ronald Koeman’s last week in charge at Barcelona. Now this statement could be valid next week as the club’s board continues to search for possible candidates to replace the legendary central defender.

With only one win in their last five matches, Barcelona’s season could be in peril should they be unable right their path in the next few matches both in league and Champions.

The relationship between Koeman and president Joan Laporta came to a crucial point in the past few days as their respective messages clashed and left the club in a bad position.





On top of all the injuries to Moussa Wague, Ousmane Dembélé, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri González, Jordi Alba, Sergio Agüero, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Baldé ; Barça will not have Frankie De Jong available. The Dutch international will have to serve a one-match suspension after being sent off against Cádiz midweek.

Levante in recent years are a thorn in Barça’s side, but the results have not favored the visitors as they have not won against the Culé since 2019.

Jorge De Frutos returning to the starting lineup is a bit of good news amongst many negatives that they have on the injury front. For the native of Narvaes de Enmedio to return to the starting XI is a bit of a boost to a side that only scored twice in their last four matches.

Paco López will still not count on Enis Bardhi (thigh), Mickael Malsa (calf), Roberto Soldado (hamstring), José Campaña (calf) and Dani Cárdenas (groin). With those absences, there is a high probability you will see the same lineup that played against Celta.

Barcelona probable XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronaldo Araujo, Oscar Mingueza; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong.

Levante probable XI: Aitor Fernández; Jorge Miramón, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Clerc; Pablo Martínez, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero; Jorge De Frutos, Roger Martí, José Luis Morales

Head to Head: Previous Matches:20 Barcelona Wins: 15 (59 goals) LevanteWins: 2 (17 goals) Draws: 3