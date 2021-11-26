Baylor vs MSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Baylor Bears will face the Michigan State Spartans in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis over in Paradise Island in The Bahamas. These two teams will face off for the right be crowned champions of this classic, one that Baylor already won once.

The game (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan State vs Baylor online:

Michigan State vs Baylor 2021 Preview

Bears and Spartans have a previous history in this tournament as they faced off in the second round of the 2016 edition. That coincides with the last team Baylor was able to win this tournament.

Bahamas historically treats Baylor very well as they are 5-0 in this competition having beaten VCU twice, Michigan State, Louisville and Arizona State.

Now the sixth-ranked team in the country is poised to take the next step and say they are the winningest team in the history of this competition. More importantly, they are looking to extend the longest winning streak in the nation that currently finds itself at 12.

Baylor got here by beating VCU 69-61. Matthew Mayer led the team with 15 points and six rebounds while Kendall Brown added 14 with five rebounds. Also Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 13 points with eight boards in the winning cause.

That win for the Bears extended the another streak. The reigning national champions have not lost a non-conference game since November 8, 2019 when they lost to Washington.

Michigan State have all sorts of merits that allow them to get to this game. Tom Izzo’s side had a 9-0 run-in the final 1:41 of the game to beat 22nd-ranked UConn 64-60.

Senior forward Gabe Brown scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Michigan State in this game. He was helped by junior forward Julius Marble II who contributed with 15 points and four rebounds.

The Spartans had a 14-point lead in the first half, but were not able to maintain it as the Huskies. Yet the key for Michigan State was their precision from the free throw line. In that final 1:41, the Spartans hit nine of ten free throws in last five minutes; seven of those were in that last 1:41.

This compensated for a second half that saw them commit eight turnovers. They were also only able to shoot 35.9 percent from the floor.

The Championship Game of the Battle 4 Atlantis will be the last game in what will be a quadruple header of games that will define seventh, fifth and third place.