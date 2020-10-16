Biden Beat Trump in TV Town Hall Views, While TikTok Helped Biden Online

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had dueling town halls on Thursday night instead of a presidential debate. Who had the most views? Biden’s town hall won out with TV viewers. Online viewers are a bit tougher to compare since TikTok encouraged viewers to use multiple devices to watch Biden’s event, while Trump’s was available in more locations online.

Here’s what you need to know.

Biden Beat Trump in TV Viewers

Biden beat Trump in total TV viewers according to a number of viewership categories. Biden’s town hall had 12.3 million total viewers with an average 2.6 rating in the 18-24 demographic, TV Line reported. In contrast, Trump’s town hall had 10.4 million total viewers with a 1.7 demo rating. Trump benefited from his town hall also airing on MSNB and CNBC, while Biden’s aired only on ABC.

Samba TV, a TV data and analytics provider, revealed that 6.3 million households watched Trump’s town hall on TV, while 6.9 million households watched Biden’s, Advanced Television reported.

Online Viewers Are Tougher To Compare

Meanwhile, online viewers are a bit tougher to compare. Biden’s town hall was aired on one YouTube channel live, while Trump’s was aired on multiple channels. Biden’s ABC News stream had 2.9 million views as of the time of publication.

Watch ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall in Philadelphia Moderated by George Stephanopoulos#JoeBiden #BidenTownHall #Election2020 #Vote2020 #VicePresidentAndThePeople #ABCNews LATEST UPDATES: https://abcn.ws/2H2PV4B Schedule of events: 7pm ET: ABC News Prime 8p ET: Town hall 9:30p ET: Post-show SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc 2020-10-16T03:13:51Z

In contrast, Trump’s NBC News stream had 2 million views as of the time of publication.

Donald Trump Town Hall With Voters | Election 2020 | NBC NewsNBC News hosts a live town hall with Republican presidential nominee President Donald Trump, moderated by Savannah Guthrie, a group of Florida voters on critical issues impacting their vote less than three weeks before Election Day. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of… 2020-10-16T01:13:42Z

However, he also had streams on CNBC Television (1.1 million views) and CNBC (1.7 million views.)

A TikTok campaign might have also skewed the Biden vs Trump online numbers, Newsweek reported.

@hankgreen1 The town halls are Thursday night and every view on a different platform or device counts toward ratings…just saying!! ♬ original sound – Hank Green

Hank Green made a TikTok video encouraging viewers to help Biden get better ratings online by watching his town hall on multiple devices live as it aired.

Others watched Biden’s town hall on multiple tabs to help him get more views.

Biden’s and Trump’s town halls aired at the same time on Thursday night. Trump’s aired on NBC News at 8 p.m. Eastern, while Biden’s aired on ABC News at 8 p.m. Eastern. Trump’s town hall was moderated by Savannah Guthrie of Today. George Stephanopoulos moderated Biden’s tow hall.

These aired instead of the second presidential debate. The Commission on Presidential Debates, following safety protocols, decided the second debate needed to be virtual. While Biden’s campaign was ready to take part in the debate, Trump’s campaign announced that he would not participate in a virtual debate. Trump’s campaign said there was no medical reason to have a virtual debate and claimed that the decision was biased for Biden, NPR reported. Biden’s campaign stated that Trump “clearly does not want to face questions from the voters about his failures on COVID and the economy.”

The Commission said in a statement about the second debate’s cancelation:

On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually. Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date. It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15.”

The next debate on October 22 is still scheduled to happen.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates