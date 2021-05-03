Bill & Melinda Gates’ Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bill and Melinda Gates have three children together, two daughters and a son. Their oldest child, Jennifer, is an accomplished equestrian. Their middle child is Rory, a son, and their youngest is a daughter, Phoebe.

Their oldest child, Jennifer Gates, is 25, and graduated from medical school at Stanford University. She is an accomplished equestrian and calls herself "a lifetime learner," according to Mercury News. Their son, Rory Gates, is 21, and their youngest daughter, Phoebe Gates, is 18.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced the end of their marriage in a tweet Monday, May 3, 2021.

1. Bill & Melinda Gates’ 3 Children Are Now Adults

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have three children. The oldest, Jennifer Katharine Gates, is 25 years old and graduated from Stanford University. Rory John Gates is 21 and and Phoebe Adele Gates is 18.

Jennifer Gates posted on Instagram September 18, 2019 she received her white coat as a medical student, and only has to pass a block exam.

“So incredibly honored to receive my white coat today surrounded by those who have encouraged and inspired me to pursue this education and career. Grateful is an understatement,” she wrote.

2. Their Oldest Child, Jennifer, Is an Accomplished Equestrian

Gates often shares photos of her time competing in equestrian sports with her horse, Alex. She was featured on the cover of Equestrian Living in May, 2019. The magazine visited Evergate Stables, her farm in Wellington, Florida.

3. Bill & Melinda Gates’ 2 Daughters Are Close & Share Their Relationship on Social Media

She appears close to her younger sister, who turned 18 September 14, 2020.

“Happy birthday to you @moonstarsandshine! How lucky am I to have the most intelligent, charming, radiant, charismatic sister! Wishing you the best day from across the world!” she wrote.

She also wrote on Instagram about her mother for her birthday, calling her “the most bad***, intelligent, compassionate, thoughtful, supportive, hilarious and wise human.”

4. Melinda Gates Described Her Middle Child, Rory, As a ‘Feminist’

Melinda Gates posted on Instagram for her son’s 18th birthday in May 2017, describing Rory as “a feminist.”

“When my son Rory was born, I spent a lot of time imagining what this little person would be like and who he would be as he grew up. Now, as we near his 18th birthday, I have my answer. Rory is compassionate and curious. He’s a great son and a caring brother. He’s inherited his parents’ obsessive love of puzzles. And one of the things that makes me proudest: Rory is a feminist. As he goes out into the world, I feel more optimistic than ever about the future his generation will build,” she wrote.

5. Bill & Melinda Gates Both Signed a Tweet Announcing the End of Their Marriage

A tweet signed by both Bill and Melinda Gates announced they decided to end their marriage after attempts to save their relationship. The tweet said:

After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.

