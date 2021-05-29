How to Watch EFL Championship Playoff Final in USA

Brentford FC will play for a spot in their first Premier League season on Saturday when they face Swansea City in the EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

Brentford vs Swansea Preview

Swansea City hope to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2017-18 season, the final campaign in a seven-year run in the top flight.

Steve Cooper’s side got goals from winger André Ayew and midfielder Matt Grimes in their 2-1 aggregate semifinals victory over Barnsley, who didn’t score until the 71st minute of the second leg.

“It’s why you’re in the Championship, you want to get into the Premier League,” the manager said, according to WalesOnline. “We’ve managed to give ourselves a chance of getting through the play-offs. It would mean everything. It’s been there before, and that journey was a special one. The club has had to establish itself and rebuild, if you like.”

He added: “It would mean everything to the city and the club, everyone’s aware of that. Without talking about it too much, I can assure you, we know exactly what it means.”

Swansea City finished the season in fourth place on the Championship table, with 80 points. Brentford racked up 87 points, 4 shy of second-place Watford.

The Swans and the Bees played to a pair of 1-1 draws during the season.

“They’re a good team,” Cooper said, per WalesOnline. “We’ve had two really tough games against them this year. We didn’t play so well in the game at home. You’ve got to get it right against them. They’ve got a lot of really good players. It’s a really tough game but one that we’re really focused on and looking forward to.”

Brentford, members of the Championship since the start of the 2014-15 season, are seeking their first Premier League berth. The Bees got to the precipice with a comeback victory over Bournemouth, who triumphed 1-0 in the first leg.

The Cherries then struck first five minutes into the second match before Brentford stormed back with a trio of unanswered goals.

Striker Ivan Toney — who set a new Championship record with 32 goals this season — got the comeback started, followed by midfielder Vitaly Janelt and forward Marcus Forss, who broke the aggregate draw in the 81st minute.

“What a rollercoaster of emotions,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said, according to the Ealing Times. “Only sport, and especially football, can do that.

“I smashed my foot into the ice cooler after their goal, then I thought I’d better keep my head, and then 10 seconds later I smashed my foot into the bin next to it.

“At 2-0 behind it was tough — but I was not in doubt that we could still get there.”

