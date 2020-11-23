Mississippi Model Run Over & Killed by Former Cop Ex-Boyfriend: Police

Brittany Rhea Phillips, a 26-year-old Mississippi model and mother of two, died on Saturday when she was run over by her ex-boyfriend, James Heath Kitchens. Kitchens is now being charged with manslaughter in the incident that occurred just outside Starkville. Oktibbeha County Sheriffs Deputies were called to Riviera Road on Saturday at around 8 p.m. following a report of a car accident involving a pedestrian, WCBI reported.

Oktibbeha County Investigator Brett Watson told the outlet that Phillips was brought to the OCH Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead early on Sunday morning. According to WTVA, her body was sent to Jackson where an autopsy will be performed. WCBI also reported that deputies believe the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation” but did not elaborate.

Kitchens, 30, is being charged with manslaughter and is being held at the county jail on a $25,000 bond. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any further information at this time.

Kitchens Worked as a Tupelo Police Officer Until May 2020 & Phillips Was a Model & Entrepreneur

WTVA reported that Kitchens is a former police officer who served with the Tupelo Police Department until May 2020. A spokesperson for the police department told the outlet that he had worked there since January 2019, but that “No further employment details may be released as that is a personnel matter.”

Kitchens’ Facebook page indicates that he studied criminal justice at Itawamba Community College, where he graduated in 2014. He also studied basic law enforcement training at NMLETC Tupelo. His About page indicates that he lives in Starkville, Mississippi.

Phillips was a model and entrepreneur whose Facebook page indicates that she was the owner of Couturhea, an online boutique, and beauty shop Beauty Perfected. Phillips was also pursuing a degree in kinesiology at Mississippi State University and had worked for two years at Oktibbeha County Hospital. She also worked as a ring card girl for the Professional Fighters League.

Kitchens Was the Father of Phillips’ Youngest of Two Children, Who Was Born Earlier This Year

Phillips was the mother of two kids, a girl and a baby boy, who was born on February 2 of this year. Kitchens is the father of her youngest and frequently posted pictures with his son. Kitchens’ last photo with Phillips was posted on May 31 and was captioned, “Enjoying a night out with this beautiful woman of mine.”

On September 23, Phillips posted to her account a series of photos showing the family of four enjoying the outdoors. The couple’s relationship status at the time of Phillips’ death is unclear.

