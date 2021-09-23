Where to Watch Cádiz vs. Barcelona Live in USA

Cádiz return home after their big win on the road as they look to face a Barcelona side that are mired in a crisis. The match will take place at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Thursday.

Cádiz vs. Barcelona Preview

Thursday’s match pits a team looking for its first home win of the season against another looking to win its first on the road.

Cádiz return home and look to beat Barcelona for a second consecutive time in their own backyard. Last season was one where the team from the southwestern coach of Spain had the distinction of beating the Catalans and also getting results against Real Madrid in a campaign that assured their salvation long before the end of the season.

The first win of the season against Celta helped them jump into the middle of the table and start

Juan Cala would be available once against as he served a one-match suspension due to a red card he received the week before. At the same time, you have Fali playing great football. The former Gimnàstic and Barça B player is amongst one of the most consistent players for the Yellow Submarine this season.

Unfortunately, Álvaro Cervera Díaz will still be unable to have Carlos Akapo, Jose Marí, Alberto Perea and Jon Garrido at his disposal for the match against the culés.

For players like Honduran international Anthony Lozano, who scored against Celta, it will be special moment missed he is out of actions due to a knock he suffered. Lozano happened to be a part of Barça Bduring the 2017-18 before heading to play with Girona.

Speaking of Lozano, there is an interesting battle brewing in that position now that Paraguayan international Santiago Arzamendia made his debut the other day and all signs point to him possibly taking over.

It’s already week six in La Liga and Barcelona find themselves on the verge of making a coaching change after surviving a tremendous scare against Granada at home on Monday.

The result left compounded the situation that team was facing after being annihilated by Bayern Munich in their Champions League debut.

Barça president Joan Laporta has basically let be known publicly that Ronald Koeman is as good as out. The board is currently looking for a new coach and it is highly unlikely that Koeman will last another week at the helm. The big issue here is that the club wants to end this as amicably as possible despite showing an evident rift in the relationship between president and former player.

With the amount of players still missing, and now adding Pedri to the list, there is a good chance that Gavi could get more minutes. The youth product was key in the draw against Granada as he served the ball in for Ronald Araujo in time to salvage the point.

Gerard Piqué will most likely return especially after Demir’s performance. Jordi Alba is getting closer to his return, but he will not be ready yet. That means that Sergiño Dest will once again patrol the left for the Blaugrana.

Cádiz probable XI: Jeremías Ledesma; Isaac Carcelén, Varazadat Hayoran, Fali, Espino; Santiago Arzamendia, , Tomás Alarcón, Álvaro Bastida, Salvi; Sobrino

Barcelona probable XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Migueza, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Piqué, Sergiño Dest; Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay; Luuk De Jong, Philippe Coutinho

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 27 Cádiz Wins: 3 (33 goals) Getafe Wins: 9 (29 goals) Draws: 8