Calum von Moger Injury: Update on Condition After Fall

Calum von Moger is an ex Mr. Universe who was injured when he jumped from a window.

Bodybuilder and Youtuber Nick Trigilli gave fans an update on von Moger’s condition in a YouTube video on May 16, 2022, and it was generally good news, considering the circumstances. He did reveal that the situation was very serious, though, saying that von Moger was placed in a coma to reduce brain swelling and underwent surgery.

von Moger played Arnold Schwarzenegger in a 2018 movie. He is from Australia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trigilli Claimed That von Moger Has Spinal Injuries But No Brain Damage



In the video, Trigilli revealed that von Moger was still in the hospital. He said he was in the “recovery phase” was was kept “in a coma for so long” because of concern over head and brain trauma that caused built-up fluids.

There were questions about whether von Moger would have long-term, permanent damage as a result, but they had to wait for the swelling to go down. Trigilli claims there is good news now.

He said that von Moger escaped “any damage to the brain and head.” He needed surgery to his spin, but was “luckily not paralyzed as far as I know,” Trigilli said. He said that Trigilli’s spinal damage will likely necessitate a “very long recovery,” saying it would likely not be an easy one.

Play

Calum Von Moger Had Surgery 💊Old School Labs💊 – The BEST Supplements in The Game: osl.life/nickbs Use Code NICKBS to SAVE on Your Order. —————————————— 🐔 The Chicken Pound 🐔 thechickenpound.com/discount/nickbs Use Code NICKBS to save on your order. —————————————— 🔴 Follow me on: Instagram: instagram.com/bodybuildingandbs/ Tiktok: vm.tiktok.com/TTPdrsxN9u/ —————————————— 💬 Join the Subreddit 💬 reddit.com/r/bodybuildingandbs/ 👨🏻‍💻 Discord 👨🏻‍💻 discord.gg/2K7m4mPJH2 💻Twitch💻… 2022-05-15T22:11:33Z

But he said it is a “great positive” that von Moger is not paralyzed and does not have serious brain damage. The video has been viewed on YoTube more than 50,000 times.

von Moger Reportedly Jumped Out a Second-Story Window

The Sun reported that von Moger is “awake and recovering” after “jumping out of a second-story window” and was put in an induced coma. According to the Sun, that information came from a family friend.

News.com.au reported that, according to a rep for his management team, von Moger was in stable condition.

The Australian news site reported that the injuries came after damage at von Moger’s home.

That site reported that he “seriously injured his spine.” Police went to his Geelong home for reports “of a man experiencing a mental health episode” around 8 a.m. on May 4, 2022, the site reported.

Construction workers said they heard “glass smashing, yelling and screaming before multiple police cars and ambulances arrived,” News.com.au reported, indicating that windows were broken and a “torn up pet bed” was seen.

The site reported that von Moger was accused previously of “criminal affray and drug possession” and had a May 26 court date. He was living with his brother. See photos from the scene here.

His most recent Instagram post came from California in March, when he wrote, “2018 vs 2022. 4 years ago on April 19th I completely tore my quad off the bone. I Couldn’t walk for 8 weeks and had to start bodybuilding from scratch over again. 2.5 years later I won the npc mr. universe and received my pro card. If I can do it, so can you.” His page doesn’t mention his injury or fall.

READ NEXT: Possible Break in 2009 Case of Missing 17-Year-Old Girl