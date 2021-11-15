Chris-Tia Donaldson: TGIN Founder Dies at Age 42

Chris-Tia Donaldson was the founder of TGIN (Thank God Its Natural), a beauty entrepreneur and a member of the natural hair community. She died at age 42 Saturday, November 13, 2021. Her niece announced on Instagram Donaldson passed away.

Her niece and TGIN’s Finance And Human Resources Manager, Aris Singleton, posted a video to Donaldson’s personal Instagram page Sunday, November 14, 2021, announcing her death. Singleton opened the video with wishing a good afternoon to Donaldson’s followers, calling them “miracle babes.”

She said:

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our founder and CEO Chris-Tia Donaldson on the evening of Saturday, November 13. TGIN and the TGIN foundation has lost a leader and a visionary and the world has lost a selfless and beautiful human being. Chris-Tia lived a life of service and was a force to be reckoned with inside and outside of the beauty community. Through her passion and purpose she redefined beauty and created a community of women empowerment teaching us the importance of advocating for ourselves especially our health. The entire TGIN family mourns the tremendous loss. No words can adequately express that sadness or the love we have for her.

Singleton went on to say that Donaldson’s legacy would continue through the company she founded.

“We’ll miss you Chris-Tia,” Singleton wrote in a caption on the video. “Heaven gained its sweetest angel back. We appreciate everyone for the outpouring of love and support for Chris-Tia, and ask that you keep us in your prayers.”

Her followers responded to the announcement with sadness and support.

“I am so sorry to hear this. Heartbroken,” one person wrote. “Chris-Tia was so awesome. My goodness. My most sincere condolences.”

“Sending my deepest prayers and condolences to you she will be missed,” wrote another follower.

The video had nearly 50,000 views Monday, November 15, 2021.

TGIN also announced her death on their official Facebook page, sharing a memorial video Monday, November 15, 2021. The company announced that they were using the day “to reset” after the passing of “The Chris-Tia we loved, admired, and would (and will still) go to the ends of the earth for.”

They asked that those who knew her personally share a story about her. Several people shared personal stories within four hours of the post.

“She was always kind when I saw her at the Taliah Waajid World Natural Hair Show,” one person wrote. “I remember telling her that she was the only vendor who was nice to me when I attended in 2011; she was so humbled. I made it my business to support her every time she was a vendor. My granny loves the TGIN leave-in conditioner. She calls it ‘the good stuff’ for her hair.”

“I met her in Detroit at the Southfield Mall when she was just starting out, so proud of all her accomplishments. She was so warm and kind. Rest In Sweet Peace,” wrote another person.

“So sad! She was too young! Cancer is a monster!” another person wrote in the comments.

