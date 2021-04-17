Club América vs Cruz Azul Live Stream: How to Watch Online

An always-anticipated Clasico Joven matchup is on tap Saturday, as Club América and Cruz Azul square off at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX action.

In the United States, the match (10:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN and Univision, but if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Club América vs Cruz Azul online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, Univision and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. TUDN and Univision are both included in either the main channel package or the Latino package, and both come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Club América vs Cruz Azul live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to re-watch most games within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Univision is included in every bundle and TUDN is only in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Club América vs Cruz Azul live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Club América vs Cruz Azul Preview

The two top squads in Liga MX face-off as Club América and Cruz Azul do battle on Saturday in a game that could have major implications on the No. 1 playoff seed.

Cruz Azul has won a dozen consecutive league games and hasn’t lost since January. Cruz Azul crushed Arcahaie last time out, winning 8-0. Eight different players scored for the squad in the blowout win that was decided very early on.

La Máquina manager Juan Reynoso will not be on the sideline for the game, as he is serving a suspension following a confrontation with an official.

Jonathan Rodríguez currently leads Cruz Azul with seven goals, with Roberto Alvarado the next highest with just three. Luís Romo is the team’s leading assist man with five in 11 games.

Club América was on quite the run of their own, winning seven of their last eight before falling 1-0 to Olimpia last time out in a CONCACAF Champions League game.

Prior to the loss, América had won three straight, scoring multiple goals in each of those games but failing to keep a clean sheet.

Henry Martin is the leading goal-getter for América, netting six in 12 games. Roger Martinez had four, while Pedro Aquino has netted three.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Club América: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo; Sebastian Cordova, Roger Martinez, Giovani dos Santos.

Cruz Azul: Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Joaquin Martinez; Rafael Baca, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Guillermo Fernandez, Orbelin Pineda; Jonathan Rodriguez.

América has odds of +145 to capture the win, while Cruz Azul is listed at +190 to win. A tie has odds of +210.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.