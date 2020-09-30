COVID-19 Stimulus Check September 30 Deadline: Today Is Your Last Chance to File

Today, September 30, is a crucial date for those who haven’t been able to provide information to the IRS and who want to receive stimulus payments for their children.

If you receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits or Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension benefits and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, then you have until end of day today to provide information to the IRS about your children so you can receive $500 for each child up to two children, as stipulated in the CARES Act in March.

Here’s what you need to know:

How to Provide Your Information to the IRS Before the Deadline at the End of the Day

Eligible veterans now have until Sept. 30 to apply for the additional stimulus payment for children under 17. Here's how it works and what you need to know. https://t.co/qP45lASYwQ — AARP (@AARP) September 21, 2020

According to the IRS, if you used the non-filers tool to provide information about your children after May 5, you don’t have to take any further action. You should expect to receive your payment in mid-October.

The IRS official statement reads:

For those who received Social Security, SSI, RRB or VA benefits and have not used the Non-Filers tool to provide information on their child, they should register online by Sept. 30 using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool, available exclusively on IRS.gov. Remember, anyone who filed or plans to file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return should file the tax return and not use this tool. For those unable to access the Non-Filers tool, they may submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in this FAQ on IRS.gov.

If you need to provide information to the IRS, the following resources may help:

The Deadline for Non-Filers to Provide Information to the IRS & Receive Their Own Check Is October 15

Stimulus check eligibility letters from the IRS are going out to thousands in Illinois.​ https://t.co/DpsilNmNrz — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 23, 2020

The IRS recently announced that it would mail letters to approximately 9 million Americans who have yet to file their taxes and therefore have not been eligible for a stimulus check.

In a statement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said:

The IRS has made an unprecedented outreach effort to make sure people are aware of their potential eligibility for an Economic Impact Payment this year. Millions who don’t normally file a tax return have already registered and received a payment. We are taking this extra step to help Americans who may not know they could be eligible for this payment or don’t know how to register for one. People who aren’t required to file a tax return can quickly register on IRS.gov and still get their money this year.

The mailing began on September 24. The notice is officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A. The letters will be mailed in English and Spanish. The IRS confirmed that not everyone who receives a letter will be eligible for a stimulus check.

The Next Round of Stimulus Checks Won’t Appear Any Time Soon

Under no circumstances should Congress recess before the election without passing a bill that protects the public from COVID-19 and provides relief to struggling NH families & communities. My statement as the U.S. approaches 200,000 COVID-19 deaths: pic.twitter.com/KN7PEd49uZ — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) September 16, 2020

Though there has been near-constant discussion on the topic of stimulus checks from both sides of the political aisle throughout the last few months, stimulus payments won’t be arriving in mailboxes or bank accounts any time soon. According to CNN, Congress is set to leave Washington as soon as this week for a recess that will last through the presidential election, and the legislative bodies may go on break without having reached a compromise on the next stimulus package.

If this does happen, the next stimulus package couldn’t pass until mid-November at the earliest, though of course, with the presidential election in play, it’s entirely possible that Congress would push any stimulus negotiations down the road until 2021.

READ NEXT: Trump Says He Still Supports Stimulus Checks in a Bipartisan Framework