Devan Schreiner Accused in Longmont Postal Worker Shooting

Devan Schreiner is a 26-year-old Colorado woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend, a postal worker named Jason Schaefer, to death in the midst of a custody battle.

The slaying occurred in Longmont, Colorado, not far from Boulder and Denver. The population of Longmost is just over 98,000 people. Police say she was wearing a blue mask, a hoodie, and dark clothing when she shot the postal worker in front of mailboxes.

The slain postal worker was named as Jason Schaefer by Denver Channel.com. Authorities have not yet named the victim.

Schreiner was recently fired from the Longmont branch of the U.S. Postal Service and was working for USPS, according to Denver Channel.

1. Schreiner Was the Victim’s Ex-Girlfriend, Police Say

In a news release, the Longmont Department of Public Safety reported that an arrest was made in the “murder of the postal employee in Longmont” at 10:30 p.m. on October 13, 2021. The arrest was made by Longmont Police Services and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“We have arrested Devan Schreiner, age 26, for 1st-degree murder. She is the victim’s ex-girlfriend,” the news release said. “Schreiner was booked at the Longmont Police Department and later transported to the Boulder County Jail. We are withholding the arrest photo at this time, pending additional witness interviews.”

According to the department, “We will release her photo in approximately two days. Please contact the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office for updates on her arraignment.” Heavy has decided to withhold Schreiner’s photo so as not to harm the police investigation.

A woman drops off flowers and pays her respects in front of a #Longmont neighborhood mailbox, where a postal worker took his last breath after being shot several times by a man while delivering the mail Wednesday. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/n6WUur09jy — Bayan Wang (@bayanwang) October 14, 2021

The victim, Jason Schaefer, filled his Facebook page with photos with the child he shared with the suspect.

“Still in a loss of words and sick to my stomach, you will be greatly missed in the office and on the field. You’ve become family to me! My heart aches for your friends and family, they will be in my prayers. love you buddy I’ll see you soon Jason Leon Schaefer,” wrote a co-worker, Trey Smith.

2. Police Say the Murder Was ‘Not a Random Act of Violence’

The Longmont Department of Public Safety took great paints to assure the community “that this was not a random act of violence,” according to the news release.

“This crime appears to be an isolated incident and an act of domestic violence. This is still an active investigation,” authorities wrote. “Any witnesses or local residents in the immediate area with surveillance cameras are asked to contact Longmont Police Services at 303-651-8501.”

Police noted, “Longmont Police Services is actively working leads. At this time we do not have any additional details. Any witnesses or local residents in the immediate area with surveillance cameras are asked to contact Longmont Police Services at 303-651-8501.”

3. The Victim Was Shot in Front of Neighborhood Mailboxes

Longmont Shooting: Ex-Girlfriend Devan Schreiner Arrested In Mail Carrier’s Murder https://t.co/whjEwrT5m7 pic.twitter.com/8avStVQV9x — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) October 14, 2021

According to police, the postal worker was shot around 12:33 p.m. at Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive. “A postal employee was shot in front of neighborhood mailboxes and died at the scene,” said police.

Initially, authorities believes the suspect was male, writing, “A male suspect was seen fleeing the area south on Renaissance Drive. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue mask.”

They added, “Longmont detectives, crime scene investigators and patrol officers are on scene and residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence for several hours. An initial search with a police canine was unsuccessful.”

4. Schreiner & the Victim Were in a Custody Battle, Reports Say

According to Denver Channel.com, Schreiner and the victim were “in the midst of a custody battle.”

She was supposed to make a court appearance on Thursday afternoon but the hearing was rescheduled, according to Denver Channel. The news outlet reported that the letter carrier was shot in a driveway and a video indicated that four shots were fired.

The postal carrier died at the scene.

The postmaster said “did the baby mama do it?” when he arrived at the scene, according to the Denver Channel, citing court documents.

Schaefer had just filed court documents seeking modified parenting time in the custody battle, the outlet reported.

There were various claims made in the custody battle, including that the 5 year old child was injured and exposed to COVID when Schreiner had custody and was “changing pickup times and locations” and “not giving Schaefer her new address, Denver Channel reported.

