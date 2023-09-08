Giants To Host A “BLUE OUT” Sunday Night Against The Cowboys

As Big Blue faithful prepare to ascend on MetLife Stadium Sunday night September 10 for the opener against Dallas, the fans are encouraged to join a “BLUE OUT” by wearing their best blue Giants gear. On Thursday September 7 TE Darren Waller joined Good Morning Football and the crew unveiled blue T-Shirts with the teams newest rallying cry “BE GIANT”

The players will be wearing the shirts during warm ups and Waller explained what the “BE GIANT” slogan means to him. “To me, being a Giant is just like standing tall, standing firm, whatever may come your way. If things aren’t going your way, maybe a tough spot, just standing firm and not running, not trying to make excuses or blame anybody, but just staying strong and fighting your way through”.

The Giants will distribute towels to all fans and the first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a blue “BE GIANT” t-shirt courtesy of Pepsi.

You heard the man @PSchrags… 🗣 We're having a BLUE OUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/LWi53UiBdZ — New York Giants (@Giants) September 7, 2023

The “BLUE OUT” is the beginning of the season long “BE GIANT” campaign which includes events, social media content and fun influencer and brand partnerships. Giants Legend Justin Tuck launched the campaign, hosting and narrating a video inside MetLife Stadium that was shared across the team’s social and digital media platforms. The hype video was filled with highlights and motivational quotes delivered by Tuck.

“Giants fans can rally behind our ‘BE GIANT’ campaign, whether they are at the stadium, in their neighborhood, in school or at the office,” said Chief Business Officer Pete Guelli. “We are excited to launch this campaign ahead of our home opener at MetLife Stadium where we know our fans will create an unbelievable home-field advantage for the players and coaches on Sunday Night Football!”

Giants Legend Tiki Barber Ranks Daniel Jones Above Dak Prescott

Let the Week 1 chatter begin.

On Wednesday September 6, just four days before the Giants home opener against Dallas, former Giants RB and current radio host at WFAN Tiki Barber made it known that he considers Daniel Jones significantly better than Dan Prescott.

“I’ll take Daniel Jones over Dan Prescott 100 out of 100 times”

Tiki says most people (including himself) would take Daniel Jones over Dak 100 times out of 100. pic.twitter.com/rse4pNHocC — Evan and Tiki (@EvanandTikiWFAN) September 6, 2023

Last season Jones threw for 3,205 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and ran for 7 touchdowns in 17 games, while Prescott threw for 2,860 yards and threw for 23 touchdowns with 1 rushing touchdown in 12 games.

The anticipation of opening the season against the division rival Cowboys has made some fans so anxious that they are waking up days before the game ready to go:

Good morning,

My hatred for the Dallas Cowboys has grown daily since birth.

Have a wonderful day — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) September 7, 2023

Coach Brain Daboll has a message for fans during Week 1

Playing Dallas has been ugly recently. The Cowboys have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with the Giants, including the last four.

Carl Banks recently asked coach Brian Daboll about the importance of starting the season with a division game and how the fans could make an impact at home. “If you had to have the fans do one thing on Sunday night?” asked Banks. “Get here early and be loud” said Daboll.

Coach's orders 🫡 "Get here early and be loud" Watch: https://t.co/LqdtVHkyPZ pic.twitter.com/V5WtPEBO6l — New York Giants (@Giants) September 7, 2023

Daboll’s message plays perfectly with the Giants new “BE GIANT” campaign that calls for all of Giants nation – including the fans, to “BE GIANT”.