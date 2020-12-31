Ginger Luckey, Matt Gaetz’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ginger Luckey is a California-based financial analyst and fiancée of Florida U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz, a Florida native and member of the House Judiciary Committee, caused a stir on Twitter Wednesday night, December 30, when a former New York State judge tweeted out a picture of the couple congratulating them on their proposal.

Fox News host and former judge Jeanine Pirro uploaded the photo around 8:30 p.m. with the caption: “Congressman @mattgaetz asked and Ginger said ‘yes.'”

The photo has since amassed over 25,000 likes, invoking a mixed bag of responses ranging from support to criticism.

Gaetz, who defines himself on his website as a “tireless defender of President Trump and his vision for the United States,” has earned a bit of a reputation in recent months as a polarizing figure. According to his official page, Gaetz was dubbed the “Trumpiest Congressman in Trump’s Washington” by GQ Magazine and “the Trumpiest Congressman” by The Rolling Stone — titles “he considers badges of honor.”

Although the representative has said in the past that he likes to keep his private life private, many Twitter users were quick to identify his future wife as Ginger Luckey — and notably, her relationship to American entrepreneur Palmer Luckey.

You weren’t wondering, but this is Palmer Luckey’s sister. https://t.co/ncaq6DxXb7 — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) December 31, 2020

Apparently, this is Ginger Luckey, who is the sister of right-wing donor and former Facebook executive Palmer Luckey. https://t.co/yni64b9r99 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 31, 2020

Gaetz, who has one son, thanked Pirro for the shout out on Twitter, writing: “Thank you for sharing the moment with us Judge!”

Thank you for sharing the moment with us Judge! https://t.co/w9Mejm46mZ — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 31, 2020

Luckey has not commented on the engagement publicly on social media.

Here is what you need to know about Ginger Luckey:

1. Luckey Is a Financial Analyst at Apeel, a Company Dedicated to Reducing ‘Food Waste’

Luckey has worked at Apeel, a California-based company dedicated to reducing food waste, for the last four years, her LinkedIn states. She has served in her current role, described as “Analyst, Sales Operations & Enablement,” since June of this year.

According to Apeel’s website, the company “made it [our] mission to build a barrier that could be applied to fruits and vegetables using edible materials that could slow down the rate of spoilage.”

Luckey currently leads the “Sales Operations team supporting sales enablement, business analysis and tooling for the commercial team,” her LinkedIn reads.

She also manages “the processes of sales forecasting, deliver dashboards and reports to the Sales team, and report on team performance to company stakeholders,” the page continues.

2. Luckey Used to Be a Sailing Coach

Luckey, according to her LinkedIn, worked as a sailing coach at the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club in Long Beach from 2008 to 2013.

Working with high school students during the five-year stint, Luckey helped them “develop and enhance their racing skills in both the bay and open ocean waters,” her LinkedIn states.

The pages adds that she also “planned out and integrated daily workouts, on-the-water drills, practice races, as well as regatta coaching at local and national events.”

3. She Is the Sister of Palmer Luckey, an American Entrepreneur & Founder of Oculus VR

According to a 2014 New York Post article, Ginger Luckey is the sibling of Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR and designer of Oculus Rift — a virtual reality head-mounted display that dominated the industry beginning in 2012.

“[Palmer] Luckey was attracted to technology from an early age, his friends and family said,” The New York Post reported, adding:

Luckey’s sister Ginger recalls her brother showing kids how to make a clock out of a potato at the park. “He was always doing things like that,” she said. “He was king of the nerds,” she added jokingly.

Palmer Luckey sold his company to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion in 2014, according to CNBC, and has since founded Anduril Industries, “a defense technology start-up that’s focusing on national security and artificial intelligence.”

Forbes listed Palmer Luckey as #22 on America’s Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 in 2016, citing his net worth as $730 million as of December 12, 2016.

4. Luckey Attended the University of California, Santa Barbara

Got a pic w two cool Californians at the White House pic.twitter.com/MjJs2AVhES — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 11, 2020

From 2012 to 2016, Luckey pursued a bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to her LinkedIn.

She studied economic and accounting, as well as participated in the varsity sailing team, the page reads.

Luckey’s LinkedIn also indicates she studied abroad in Italy and France.

5. Luckey Runs Several Social Media Accounts, Including a Popular Food Instagram

Luckey has a prevalent presence online with multiple social media accounts, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Although some are more active than others, Luckey runs a food Instagram under the username @ingeeats_sb. Boasting nearly 900 followers, the wife-to-be shares must-see restaurants across Santa Barbara. She also highlights which restaurants are offering coronavirus-related dine-in services or to-go menus.

Luckey also has a section on the page dedicated to Black-owned restaurants.

READ NEXT: Man Arrested After 24 Human Limbs, 5 Heads Found in Arizona: Cops