How to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 Online Free

The second season of the critically-acclaimed drama “Godfather of Harlem” premieres Sunday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch Godfather of Harlem Season 2 episodes streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content on the Prime Epix channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Epix on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch Godfather of Harlem live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as an add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Godfather of Harlem live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

Epix is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Epix add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Godfather of Harlem live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Epix is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Epix whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get Epix for a total of $5 per month through Sling, which is the cheapest option if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Godfather of Harlem live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 2 Preview

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX 2021 Series) Season 2 Official TrailerGodfather of Harlem Season 2- only on EPIX. Watch on EPIX. Get the channel or get the app: epix.com/get-epix​ #GodfatherOfHarlem​ facebook.com/GodfatherOfH​… twitter.com/godfatherharlem​ instagram.com/godfatherof​… Godfather of Harlem Season 2 finds Bumpy Johnson battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to… 2021-03-18T15:00:17Z

“Godfather of Harlem” tells a story “inspired by infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles,” according to the EPIX press release. Now it returns for its second season with 10 new episodes continuing the story.

The press release continues:

Season 2 finds Bumpy battling the New York Crime Families for control of the lucrative and murderous “French Connection,” the pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. With a distribution syndicate that includes black crime bosses from other major U.S. cities, Bumpy takes a cue from his friend Malcolm X’s message of black economic nationalism. His ambitious plan will face challenges from not only the Italians but his wife Mayme, daughter Elise, rival Adam Clayton Powell, prosecutor Robert Morgenthau, and even Malcolm himself. Once again, Godfather of Harlem explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights in the colorful, tumultuous year of 1964. In addition to Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker as star and executive producer, season 2 sees the return of cast members Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Cast members Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton have been upped to series regulars.

The second season has also added Justin Bartha, Annabella Sciorra and Ronald Guttman in recurring roles, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rispoli, Neal Matarazzo, and Grace Porter as guest stars, according to Deadline.

Bartha plays U.S. District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, a “deeply moral man and absolute killer in the courtroom.” Sciorra is mob wife Fay Bonanno. Her husband is famous mob boss Joe Bonanno and she is “deeply entrenched” in his business. And Guttman joins the cast as “ruthless, intelligent, cultured, and extreme dapper” Frenchman Jean Jehan.

“Godfather of Harlem” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.