Julian Sands Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julian Sands is a British actor who has been reporting missing while hiking on Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County, California.

Sands is known for his appearance in the movie “A Room With a View,” according to his IMDb profile, which says he was born on January 4, 1958 in Otley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.

News of his disappearance broke on January 18, 2023, but he was reported missing on January 13, according to CNN.

1. Sands Disappeared on Friday Evening in the Mt. Baldy Area, Reports Say

According to ABC7, authorities in San Bernardino County have revealed that Sands “is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California’s mountains.”

He was reported missing on the evening of Friday, January 13, 2023, according to the television station.

Sands disappeared in the Mt. Baldy area, according to ABC7. According to CNN, drones are being used to search for Sands, but search and rescue teams had to suspend their work because of “severe weather and an avalanche threat.”

Officials continue to use drones to search for Sands, but are limited with other resources due to the weather on Mt. Baldy, Huerta added.

2. Sands’ Wife Reported Him Missing, Reports Say

According to ABC 7, authorities say Sands’ wife reported him missing.

“His wife did report him missing,” said Gloria Huerta with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to ABC 7.

“From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike and when he did not return, his family reported him missing.”

Over the years, the Sheriff’s Department has put out many press releases about missing hikers.

3. The Sheriff’s Department Issued a Warning About Weather Conditions, Saying Its Search & Rescue Teams Have Responded to 14 Rescue Missions in the Last Four Weeks

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a winter weather warning for Mt. Baldy on its Facebook page on January 18, 2023.

“Winter Weather on Mt Baldy Makes for Dangerous Conditions; Hikers Urged to Think Twice and Heed Warnings,” the post was titled.

“Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area,” they wrote.

“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.”

The post continues:

Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking everyone to follow these simple tips to keep yourself and others safe: • Heed all posted warning signs

• Look at weather conditions (both current and forecasted) for the area

• Make sure you have the proper gear, training and are properly prepared for alpine conditions (Crampons, ice axe, proper clothing)

• Hike with a partner

• Bring a tracking or GPS device such as a SPOT Device or INREACH Device

• Make sure your cell phone has a full charge and bring a charged extra power pack for it

• Let someone know where and when you are going, and what time you will be back

• Most importantly- If you don’t know, please don’t go!

4. Experienced Hikers Warn That Winter Hiking on Mt. Baldy Can Be Dangerous

The site Hiking Guy warns of Mt. Baldy, “If there’s snow or bad weather, hike Mt Baldy on another day. Every winter hikers die on Mt Baldy, even those with mountaineering experience. It’s real and you need to take it seriously.”

The site suggests, “The Mt Baldy trailhead is just past the Manker Campground, about 1:15 hours east of downtown LA. You’ll drive through Mt Baldy Village on your way to the hike. It’s a good place to grab lunch after hiking.”

The page also offers hikers tips about not getting lost. “If you do get lost, stop, collect yourself, consult your maps, and regroup. If you don’t find the trail after a little while, stop, stay put, and fire up your rescue beacon. Don’t move when you set off your beacon, stay where you set it off,” the site says.

5. Sands Has Starred in Horror & Drama Films Throughout the Years

According to his IMDb profile, Sands is “tall, gaunt, and particularly effective in horror and drama films.”

Sands “came to the attention of NBC when the network cast him in the TV miniseries The Sun Also Rises (1984) and then with Anthony Hopkins in the television film A Married Man (1983),” the site reports.

“Sands also got noticed for his very small roles in Privates on Parade (1983) and The Killing Fields (1984). It wasn’t until his funny and romantic role opposite Denholm Elliott in A Room with a View (1985) and then his unusual role in Gothic (1986) that audiences noticed him and were fascinated with his good looks and unusual but sometimes chilling appearance.”

He has also appeared in Vibes (1988), Impromptu (1991), Arachnophobia (1990), Warlock (1989), Warlock: The Armageddon (1993), Naked Lunch (1991), Tale of a Vampire (1992) and The Phantom of the Opera (1998), according to IMDb, which says he has also had roles in British theater.

